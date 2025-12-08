ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, 14 Injured As Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Hanumangarh: At least three people, including a woman, were killed, while 14 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on early Monday, police said.

The mishap occurred near Manaksar village in the Sangaria area of ​​the district, police said. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav said that three of the injured, whose condition is said to be critical, have been referred to a higher medical centre.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver tried to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, causing the vehicle to overturn.