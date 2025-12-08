Three Killed, 14 Injured As Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
Police said that the bus overturned when the driver tried to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Hanumangarh: At least three people, including a woman, were killed, while 14 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on early Monday, police said.
The mishap occurred near Manaksar village in the Sangaria area of the district, police said. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.
The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav said that three of the injured, whose condition is said to be critical, have been referred to a higher medical centre.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver tried to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, causing the vehicle to overturn.
District Collector Khushal Yadav and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mangilal reached the district hospital and reviewed the treatment of the injured. Congress District President Manish Makkasar also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured.
Khushal Yadav instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to ensure that all the injured receive the best and timely treatment. The administration also instructed the hospital staff to remain on high alert. The bus has been removed from the road, restoring traffic.
Harishankar Yadav said, "The incident is being investigated from all angles. Further action will be taken based on the bus driver's statement, technical reasons, and eyewitness accounts."
Read More