'Bus In Full Fitness, Driver With Clean Service Record': TGSRTC Blames Overspeeding By Tipper Driver For Chevella Accident

The head-on collision between a gravel-laden tipper truck and the RTC bus near Mirajaguda village in Chevella mandal in Rangareddy district left at least 19 people dead and several others injured. The accident took place when the bus carrying around 70 passengers from Tandur to Hyderabad, was hit head-on by the speeding truck.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation(TGSRTC) has blamed the truck driver for overspeeding for Monday's accident while giving a clean chit to the corporation bus driver and the vehicle.

Expressing deep shock over the tragic accident, the TGSRTC said in a statement that initial investigation has revealed that the truck was overspeeding adding “neither the RTC bus nor the bus driver was responsible for this accident”.

“The bus is in full fitness. There were no previous accidents in the driver’s service record. Eyewitnesses said that the accident occurred due to the tipper driver losing control at the road bend, which was overspeeding. At 4.40 am, a Private Hire (PHB) Express bus that had left Tandur was hit by a tipper truck loaded with gravel coming from the opposite direction,” the TGSRTC said in the statement.

The truck damaged in a road accident in Chevella in Rangareddy, Telangana (PTI)

“With this, the front and left side of the bus were completely destroyed. The tipper that hit the bus overturned and the gravel inside it fell on the passengers, killing most of the passengers and the bus driver Dastagiri. RTC MD Y. Nagireddy, Hyderabad Zone Executive Director Khushro Shah Khan, In-charge (Operations) ED Sridhar, Rangareddy Regional Manager Srilatha and others went to the scene and intensified rescue operations,” it added.