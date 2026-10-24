ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Across Ooty Hit Bus, Trap Students; Tourists Told To Avoid Hill Station

Nilgiris: Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered landslides along Ooty's hill roads, disrupting traffic and stranding vehicles. Heavy rain in Coonoor and surrounding areas triggered a landslide near Burliar, disrupting traffic.

A bus travelling from Coonoor to Coimbatore was hit by a landslide near Burliar, killing the driver and injuring the conductor. The bus was trapped when soil and debris slid from under it. The driver, Janakaraj, a resident of Palada in the Nilgiris district, was trapped in the debris.

He was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, but later died despite medical care. The conductor, Kesavan, sustained injuries and is receiving intensive care at Mettupalayam Hospital.

According to Kesavan, seven passengers were initially travelling on the bus. When a tree fell across the road, the passengers were dropped off at a safe location. The bus was then directed to take an alternative route, but another tree had fallen along that route too. Because of severe flooding, the driver stopped the bus in a low-lying spot, when it got buried under a landslide.

Officials inspect landslide sites. (ETV Bharat)

Rescue teams are working to recover the bus and clear the debris from affected roads.

Landslides have stranded vehicles at several locations. One such landslide trapped more than 150 students from Keralam who were visiting Ooty, and were on their way back. Rescue personnel reached the spot and safely evacuated them using ropes.

Amid continuing heavy rain and landslides, the district administration has advised tourists to avoid visiting Ooty for the next two days, until October 26.