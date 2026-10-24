Heavy Rainfall, Landslides Across Ooty Hit Bus, Trap Students; Tourists Told To Avoid Hill Station
The IMD issued an 'Orange Alert', as continuous rainfall caused landslides across the Nilgiris in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Nilgiris: Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered landslides along Ooty's hill roads, disrupting traffic and stranding vehicles. Heavy rain in Coonoor and surrounding areas triggered a landslide near Burliar, disrupting traffic.
A bus travelling from Coonoor to Coimbatore was hit by a landslide near Burliar, killing the driver and injuring the conductor. The bus was trapped when soil and debris slid from under it. The driver, Janakaraj, a resident of Palada in the Nilgiris district, was trapped in the debris.
He was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, but later died despite medical care. The conductor, Kesavan, sustained injuries and is receiving intensive care at Mettupalayam Hospital.
According to Kesavan, seven passengers were initially travelling on the bus. When a tree fell across the road, the passengers were dropped off at a safe location. The bus was then directed to take an alternative route, but another tree had fallen along that route too. Because of severe flooding, the driver stopped the bus in a low-lying spot, when it got buried under a landslide.
Rescue teams are working to recover the bus and clear the debris from affected roads.
Landslides have stranded vehicles at several locations. One such landslide trapped more than 150 students from Keralam who were visiting Ooty, and were on their way back. Rescue personnel reached the spot and safely evacuated them using ropes.
Amid continuing heavy rain and landslides, the district administration has advised tourists to avoid visiting Ooty for the next two days, until October 26.
Landslides Disrupt Traffic, Alternative Route Advised
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris district. Rainfall intensified from Friday night across Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Coonoor, Kotagiri, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur.
Vehicular movement between Coonoor and Mettupalayam has been temporarily suspended. Motorists have been advised to use the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road as an alternative.
Landslides have also been reported at Katteri, Marappalam, Pudukkadu, Kurumbadi, Gandhipuram and Kozhikarai along the Ooty-Coonoor road, as well as at Kunjappanai on the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road. Authorities have stopped vehicles travelling from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district towards the Nilgiris at several locations.
Highways department personnel and fire and rescue services teams are clearing debris and repairing damaged sections of the road. Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru inspected the ongoing rescue and clearance work along the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway.
Due to heavy rainfall, all schools in six taluks, Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur, have been given a holiday for Saturday.
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