ETV Bharat / state

Passenger Bus Catches Fire In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, No Casualties

Haridwar: A fire erupted in a moving bus on the Haridwar-Dehradun National Highway opposite Sarvanand Ghat at Haridwar district in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The alertness of the bus driver and the presence of mind of the passengers allowed everyone to exit the bus in time, averting a major tragedy. There were approximately 42 passengers on board at the time of the accident. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but several passengers' belongings were reduced to ashes in the mishap. According to sources, the private bus departed from Haridwar for Dehradun on Saturday evening. The bus, including the driver, was carrying 42 people and as it approached Sarvananda Ghat, it suddenly caught fire.

Within minutes, the fire engulfed the entire bus and it began to burn. On being informed, police, fire brigade, and district administration teams immediately rushed to the spot. After considerable efforts, fire personnel brought the fire under control and extinguished it completely. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time due to the fire.