ETV Bharat / state

Bus Catches Fire In Kanpur, Close Shave For 35 Passengers

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Varanasi, and at around 10:30 AM, it caught fire near the Ramadevi intersection on the Naubasta-Ramadevi National Highway, they said. No casualties reported in the incident.

Kanpur: At least 35 passengers on a moving bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur had a narrow escape on Friday morning when the vehicle caught fire, spreading rapidly to the rest of the vehicle, leaving it completely gutted within minutes, officials said.

According to officials, several passengers rapidly evacuated the vehicle, with many breaking window panes and jumping out to be out of danger. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the remaining passengers. The bus and all the passengers' luggage in it were completely destroyed.

Bus Catches Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur (PTI)

Chakeri police station in-charge Ajay Prakash Mishra said, “The fire team, which arrived at the scene, brought the fire under control after considerable effort. The fire caused a traffic jam on the highway. The bus has been moved to the side of the road, and efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow. The cause of the fire is being investigated.”

Bus Catches Fire In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur (PTI)

Earlier in the month, an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Salur Ghati. According to the officials, the bus bearing registration number OD10S 6754 was moving to Jeypore from Visakhapatnam along the National Highway 26 when it went up in flames.

Read More