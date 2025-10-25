ETV Bharat / state

Bus Catches Fire In Ranchi, Close Shave For Over 40 Passengers

Police said that the bus owner has been summoned and would be questioned regarding missing safety measures, including fire extinguishers.

Bus Catches Fire In Ranchi
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 25, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ranchi: Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape as a moving bus caught fire in Ranchi on Saturday evening, police said. The incident happened on the Ranchi-Lohardaga highway when the bus was heading to Chatra from the state capital, they said.

"There were nearly 45 passengers on the bus, which suddenly caught fire near Mandar Bazar," Manoj Karmali, the officer-in-charge of the Mandar police station, told PTI.

"Fortunately, the bus was stopped in time and the passengers were brought out safely. A fire tender arrived shortly, but by then, local shopkeepers had doused the flame. None of the passengers suffered any injury, nor any major damage was caused to goods," he said.

It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit near the battery box and spread because of chemical solutions kept in the bus, he added. "The bus has been kept in the police station compound, while an alternative arrangement was made to take the passengers to their destination," Karmali said.

Police said the bus owner has been summoned and would be questioned regarding missing safety measures, including fire extinguishers. Twenty people were killed on Friday after a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district after colliding with a two-wheeler.

Also Read

Jaisalmer Bus Fire: Youth Succumbs To Injuries, Taking Toll To 27

TAGGED:

RANCHI LOHARDAGA HIGHWAY
PASSENGERS SAFE
BUS FIRE IN RANCHI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.