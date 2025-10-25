ETV Bharat / state

Bus Catches Fire In Ranchi, Close Shave For Over 40 Passengers

Ranchi: Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape as a moving bus caught fire in Ranchi on Saturday evening, police said. The incident happened on the Ranchi-Lohardaga highway when the bus was heading to Chatra from the state capital, they said.

"There were nearly 45 passengers on the bus, which suddenly caught fire near Mandar Bazar," Manoj Karmali, the officer-in-charge of the Mandar police station, told PTI.

"Fortunately, the bus was stopped in time and the passengers were brought out safely. A fire tender arrived shortly, but by then, local shopkeepers had doused the flame. None of the passengers suffered any injury, nor any major damage was caused to goods," he said.