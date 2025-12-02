ETV Bharat / state

3 Charred Alive As Bus Carrying Nepalese Passengers Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck In Uttar Pradesh

Balrampur/Bahraich: At least three people were feared dead after a private bus carrying Nepalese passengers collided with a truck and caught fire after coming in contact with a live wire here on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that the bus bearing registration number UP 22 AT 0245 carrying Nepalese passengers from the Sonauli border to Delhi collided head-on with a container truck bearing registration number UP 21 DT 5237 on the Fulwaria bypass along the Balrampur-Gonda highway in the Kotwali Dehat area.

Three to four people are believed to have been charred alive in the accident while around 25 people received grievous burn injuries in the mishap. Following the massive fire and explosion in the bus, nearby residents rushed to the scene and informed the police. Two fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and rescued the passengers by breaking the glass. The fire was brought under control after hours of hectic efforts.