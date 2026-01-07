ETV Bharat / state

Five Critical After Bus Carrying Solar Plant Workers Hit By Trailer In Rajasthan’s Kishangarh

Ajmer: More than 36 people were injured, five of them in critical condition, after a bus carrying employees of a solar plant overturned after being hit by a speeding trailer in Kishangarh in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the station in charge at Kishangarh City Police Station, Bannalal Chaudhary, the accident occurred near the Badgaon intersection on the National Highway on Wednesday morning when a bus belonging to a private solar plant in the Patan area was taking employees home after their night shift. As the bus was making a U-turn at the intersection, a speeding trailer coming from behind collided with it. The impact was so powerful that the bus lost control and overturned in the middle of the road.