Five Critical After Bus Carrying Solar Plant Workers Hit By Trailer In Rajasthan’s Kishangarh

The injured were admitted to the Government YN Hospital and Marble City Hospital in Kishangarh.

The overturned bus after collission (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 7, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST

Ajmer: More than 36 people were injured, five of them in critical condition, after a bus carrying employees of a solar plant overturned after being hit by a speeding trailer in Kishangarh in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the station in charge at Kishangarh City Police Station, Bannalal Chaudhary, the accident occurred near the Badgaon intersection on the National Highway on Wednesday morning when a bus belonging to a private solar plant in the Patan area was taking employees home after their night shift. As the bus was making a U-turn at the intersection, a speeding trailer coming from behind collided with it. The impact was so powerful that the bus lost control and overturned in the middle of the road.

The accident was so horrific that cries of distress filled the highway. Upon receiving the information, villagers and passersby rushed to the scene to help. Police from Kishangarh City and Bandar Sindri police stations arrived at the spot and took charge of the situation. Police immediately arranged for ambulances and transported the injured to the hospital. The injured were admitted to the Government YN Hospital and Marble City Hospital in Kishangarh. According to doctors, five of the more than 36 injured employees are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The police officer added that they cleared the site and restored the traffic flow. A case has been registered against the trailer driver, and an investigation is underway.

