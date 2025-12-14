Seven Injured As Bus Overturns In Uttarakhand's Nainital
The bus was overloaded and travelling at a high speed when the mishap occurred.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
Ramnagar: As many as Seven persons were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at a farm on Ramnagar-Haldwani motorway in Nainital.
The mishap occurred in Dhamola area under Kaladhungi police station. Police said several other passengers onboard the bus which was on its way to Haldwani from Ramnagar were injured in the accident.
The bus was carrying over 35 passengers some of whom were standing in the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said, as the bus reached Dhamola, a car plying ahead of it applied emergency brakes to save a dog. The driver of the bus also braked to avoid hitting the car. But as the bus was travelling at a high speed, it lost balance and overturned in a roadside field.
Following the accident, chaos erupted at the scene. People nearby rescued the trapped passengers and informed the police. The injured were transported by ambulance to the Kaladhungi Community Health Centre and Ramdutt Joint Hospital in Ramnagar, where they are undergoing treatment.
Ramnagar CO Sumit Pandey stated the cause of the mishap is being investigated. A passenger stated he had boarded the bus from Belpadav and the time it was fully loaded with eight to 10 passengers.
Police said the condition of the injured is being monitored and further action is being taken in the matter.
