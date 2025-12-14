ETV Bharat / state

Seven Injured As Bus Overturns In Uttarakhand's Nainital

Ramnagar: As many as Seven persons were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at a farm on Ramnagar-Haldwani motorway in Nainital.

The mishap occurred in Dhamola area under Kaladhungi police station. Police said several other passengers onboard the bus which was on its way to Haldwani from Ramnagar were injured in the accident.

The bus was carrying over 35 passengers some of whom were standing in the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said, as the bus reached Dhamola, a car plying ahead of it applied emergency brakes to save a dog. The driver of the bus also braked to avoid hitting the car. But as the bus was travelling at a high speed, it lost balance and overturned in a roadside field.