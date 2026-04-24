Bus Carrying Assam Workers To Kerala Overturns In Odisha's Balasore, Many Injured
The bus was carrying 51 migrant workers from Assam to Kerala when it overturned in Balasore.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Balasore: More than 30 people were injured, including five seriously, after a bus carrying 51 migrant workers from Assam to Kerala overturned near Seragarh under Khantapada police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday. The bus reportedly lost control and fell below a national highway bridge. Around 10 passengers sustained moderate injuries, while about 20 suffered minor injuries.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Khantapada hospital and Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, while those with minor injuries were given primary treatment.
Passengers alleged that the driver was asleep at the time of the accident, and the helper was driving the vehicle. They claimed the helper was also drowsy, and the bus hit a divider before overturning. Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. A probe is underway.
Passenger Faizal Haque said the bus overturned after hitting the divider and added that the injured have been admitted to the hospital. “We were travelling from Assam to Kerala. The driver was asleep, and the helper was driving. The helper was also drowsy. Three to four people sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the hospital. Many of us suffered minor injuries. We are safe but need assistance to continue our journey. There were 51 workers on board, all employed in different companies.”
Another passenger, Riazul Islam, said around 30 people were injured, including five seriously, and expressed concern over their condition. “We had just resumed our journey after having food at a hotel near Balasore. We did not expect such an incident and are worried about those seriously injured,” Islam said.
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