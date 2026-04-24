ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying Assam Workers To Kerala Overturns In Odisha's Balasore, Many Injured

Balasore: More than 30 people were injured, including five seriously, after a bus carrying 51 migrant workers from Assam to Kerala overturned near Seragarh under Khantapada police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday. The bus reportedly lost control and fell below a national highway bridge. Around 10 passengers sustained moderate injuries, while about 20 suffered minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Khantapada hospital and Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, while those with minor injuries were given primary treatment.

Passengers alleged that the driver was asleep at the time of the accident, and the helper was driving the vehicle. They claimed the helper was also drowsy, and the bus hit a divider before overturning. Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. A probe is underway.