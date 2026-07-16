ETV Bharat / state

Bus Carrying Amarnath Yatris From Rajasthan Catches Fire On Jammu Kashmir Highway

Ramban: A bus carrying pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra caught fire on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) near Karol area of Ramban district on Thursday. However, all 47 occupants, including the driver and conductor, were safely evacuated.

Officials said that there was no loss of life or injury to any passenger in the incident. According to the officials, the sleeper bus bearing registration number RJ27PC-9921 carrying Amarnath pilgrims from Rajasthan was moving from Srinagar towards Jammu when it suddenly caught fire at Karol on NH-44.

As soon as the incident was reported, police, CRPF, Indian Army, SDRF, volunteers of Civil QRT Ramban and other emergency relief teams immediately reached the spot and started rescue and firefighting operations. As a result of timely action, all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus, due to which no one was injured.