Two Kids Among 6 Killed, 4 Others Critical As Bus Hits Auto-rickshaw In Odisha’s Ganjam
Two minors were among the six killed in the accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital for necessary treatment.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Berhampur: At least six people lost their lives, and four others sustained grievous injuries after a private passenger bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday, police said.
The accident took place near Ladkapalli Square under Purushottampur Police Station area when the bus hit the three-wheeler, they said.
According to initial information, the auto-rickshaw carrying passengers from Soral Road Erendra was heading to Maa Singhasini shrine for a festival when the mishap occurred.
Upon receiving the information, fire and police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers from the damaged vehicle. The officials initially shifted the injured to Kodala Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared six people dead.
Four critically injured persons were later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. Eyewitnesses described the accident as severe.
Purushottampur SDPO Sujit Kumar Nayak reached the Kodala Community Health Centre and enquired about the condition of the injured and supervised treatment arrangements. Meanwhile, Kodala police have launched an investigation into the accident.
"The deceased have been identified as Neela Behera (50), Narsu Behera (43), Ratani Behera (40), and Malli Behera (75). The two minors killed in the accident were aged between 10 and 12 years. All of them were passengers of the auto-rickshaw," said Nayak.
The injured have been identified as Kanak Behera (60), Bhagya Behera (55), Jhiki Behera (40) and a minor girl. Auto driver Babu Pradhan also sustained minor injuries in the accident, police said.
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