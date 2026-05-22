ETV Bharat / state

Two Kids Among 6 Killed, 4 Others Critical As Bus Hits Auto-rickshaw In Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: At least six people lost their lives, and four others sustained grievous injuries after a private passenger bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Ladkapalli Square under Purushottampur Police Station area when the bus hit the three-wheeler, they said.

According to initial information, the auto-rickshaw carrying passengers from Soral Road Erendra was heading to Maa Singhasini shrine for a festival when the mishap occurred.

Upon receiving the information, fire and police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers from the damaged vehicle. The officials initially shifted the injured to Kodala Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared six people dead.

Four critically injured persons were later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. Eyewitnesses described the accident as severe.