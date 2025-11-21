ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Ditch In Bihar's Mokama

Patna: One person was killed while 25 sustained injuries after a bus carrying 45 pilgrims fell into a 20-feet deep ravine at the four-lane Barhapur bypass at Mokama in Bihar.

Police said the mishap occurred at around 4:30 am on Friday as the bus bearing registration number BR-06-PB-6383, carrying 45 pilgrims, was returning to Simaria Dham in Begusarai from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The owner of the bus Vaidnath Prasad was on the wheels when the mishap occurred.

"The driver told his owner to drive the bus, but the latter said he did not know how to drive. However, the driver insisted stating he was feeling sleepy. The owner then took the wheels," said Neha, an injured passenger. Police said the deceased was identified as Dhaneshwari Devi (60), a resident of Tardih under Madhepur police station area of ​​Madhubani district More than 25 pilgrims were injured, all of whom are believed to be residents of Madhubani.