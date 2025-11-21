One Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Ditch In Bihar's Mokama
The injured passengers said the bus was being driven by its owner who fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Patna: One person was killed while 25 sustained injuries after a bus carrying 45 pilgrims fell into a 20-feet deep ravine at the four-lane Barhapur bypass at Mokama in Bihar.
Police said the mishap occurred at around 4:30 am on Friday as the bus bearing registration number BR-06-PB-6383, carrying 45 pilgrims, was returning to Simaria Dham in Begusarai from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The owner of the bus Vaidnath Prasad was on the wheels when the mishap occurred.
"The driver told his owner to drive the bus, but the latter said he did not know how to drive. However, the driver insisted stating he was feeling sleepy. The owner then took the wheels," said Neha, an injured passenger. Police said the deceased was identified as Dhaneshwari Devi (60), a resident of Tardih under Madhepur police station area of Madhubani district More than 25 pilgrims were injured, all of whom are believed to be residents of Madhubani.
Ganesh, an injured passenger, said, "We left Ayodhya at 2:30 am on Thursday. The bus did not stop enroute due to which the driver felt tired. The vehicle owner, who was inexperienced, then started driving. He must have driven for around half an hour before falling asleep".
He added, "At the time of the accident, the bus was traveling at a speed of approximately 120 kilometres per hour. Consequently, the bus went out of control, breaking through a 25-meter barricade and overturning into a ditch. The barricade penetrated the bus' engine. We were trapped inside the bus for an hour after the accident. We were rescued with the help of local residents after the police arrived."
Upon receiving news of the bus accident, Mokama police immediately arrived at the scene and began a rescue operation. With the help of locals, the injured were removed from the bus and sent to the hospital in an ambulance. Those who sustained critical injuries were referred to Patna.
