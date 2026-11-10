ETV Bharat / state

Infant Dies, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A rescue operation was initiated after a private bus met with an accident ( ETV Bharat )

Bharatpur: A nine-month-old infant died, and several others were injured after a private bus in which they were travelling fell into a water-filled area near a dam in the Bayana area of Bharatpur district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The ill-fated bus was going from Bayana towards Baseri in Dholpur. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, after which it plunged into the water-filled area.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Bayana and nearby areas, where they are undergoing treatment. Shyamlal Meena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Garhi Bajna police station, said the deceased has been identified as Purvi, daughter of Yogendra, a resident of Nagla Kahar in the Bayana area. Among those injured are Reena (35), Sheela (45), Ramvaran (45), Dharmendra, Guddi (42), and Kamlesh (25). Injured undergoing treatment at a hospital (ETV Bharat) Ramvaran, an injured passenger and resident of Bari in Dholpur district, recalled that he was on board the bus when the mishap occurred.