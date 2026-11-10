Infant Dies, Several Injured In Bus Accident In Rajasthan's Bharatpur
There were around 60 passengers travelling in the bus when it met with an accident.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Bharatpur: A nine-month-old infant died, and several others were injured after a private bus in which they were travelling fell into a water-filled area near a dam in the Bayana area of Bharatpur district on Tuesday, a police official said.
The ill-fated bus was going from Bayana towards Baseri in Dholpur. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, after which it plunged into the water-filled area.
The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Bayana and nearby areas, where they are undergoing treatment.
Shyamlal Meena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Garhi Bajna police station, said the deceased has been identified as Purvi, daughter of Yogendra, a resident of Nagla Kahar in the Bayana area. Among those injured are Reena (35), Sheela (45), Ramvaran (45), Dharmendra, Guddi (42), and Kamlesh (25).
Ramvaran, an injured passenger and resident of Bari in Dholpur district, recalled that he was on board the bus when the mishap occurred.
He said that the journey was going normally. "However, the driver lost control of it, after which it turned turtle and plunged into the water. There were approximately 60 passengers on board the bus when the mishap took place," Ramvaran added.
Upon receiving the news of the accident, locals sprang into action to rescue the passengers trapped inside. Without caring for their own safety, locals jumped into the water and pulled out the passengers out.
They also alerted the Rajasthan Police, following which teams from Bandh Baretha police outpost and the Garhi Bajna police station arrived at the spot.
'108' ambulance teams from Bayana, Rudawal, and Garhi Bajna also reached the spot. With the assistance of the police and locals, the injured were pulled out and rushed to hospitals.
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