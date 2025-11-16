ETV Bharat / state

'Bursting Of Airbags Eliminated Survival Chances': 5 Dead In Fortuner-Tractor Trolley Collision In Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: In a major road mishap reported from Madhya Pradesh, five people died after a Fortuner collided with a tractor trolley laden with sand In Gwalior early Sunday morning, officials said.

The accident took place at around 6:30 am on the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, about 20 kilometers from Gwalior, they said. According to the officials, the travelers in the Fortuner were returning to Gwalior from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. At the Malwa College turn, 20 kilometers from Gwalior city, a tractor trolley loaded with sand rammed the SUV head-on leading to the accident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the car's airbags inflated in time, but the impact of the head-on collision caused them to explode. All five young men in the car died on the spot as per officials.