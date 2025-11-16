'Bursting Of Airbags Eliminated Survival Chances': 5 Dead In Fortuner-Tractor Trolley Collision In Madhya Pradesh
The accident took place on the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, about 20 kilometers from Gwalior early morning on Sunday.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST
Gwalior: In a major road mishap reported from Madhya Pradesh, five people died after a Fortuner collided with a tractor trolley laden with sand In Gwalior early Sunday morning, officials said.
The accident took place at around 6:30 am on the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, about 20 kilometers from Gwalior, they said. According to the officials, the travelers in the Fortuner were returning to Gwalior from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. At the Malwa College turn, 20 kilometers from Gwalior city, a tractor trolley loaded with sand rammed the SUV head-on leading to the accident.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the car's airbags inflated in time, but the impact of the head-on collision caused them to explode. All five young men in the car died on the spot as per officials.
Gwalior CSP Hina Khan said that prima facie, the cause of the accident seems to be overspeeding. The deceased youths are residents of Gwalior, she said adding their identification is underway.
“It is estimated that the speed of the Fortuner car at the time of the incident would have been around 120 kilometers per hour. Due to this, the airbags opened and burst, eliminating the possibility of anyone surviving the accident."
According to officials, the bodies were taken out of the car with the help of a cutter.
The condition of the tractor trolley driver was not immediately known. Further investigation into the accident is underway.
Read More: