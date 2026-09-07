ETV Bharat / state

Burnt Body Of Youth Found Along National Highway In Haryana

Rohtak Police personnel at the spot where the burnt body of a youth was found ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtak: Tension gripped the Rohtak district of Haryana on Monday after the burning body of a youth was allegedly found along the Hisar-Delhi National Highway near Madina village.

Police said that the emergency Dial-112 helpline received an urgent call informing the operator about the presence of a body which was on fire along the highway.

"A police team rushed to the spot. The body was still burning when our personnel reached there. They immediately doused the flames," they said. The body was lying along the National Highway near Madina village and had been set ablaze by someone.