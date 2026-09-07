Burnt Body Of Youth Found Along National Highway In Haryana
The discovery of the body along the Hisar-Delhi National Highway in Rohtak has triggered a murder probe, with police suspecting the youth was killed elsewhere.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Rohtak: Tension gripped the Rohtak district of Haryana on Monday after the burning body of a youth was allegedly found along the Hisar-Delhi National Highway near Madina village.
Police said that the emergency Dial-112 helpline received an urgent call informing the operator about the presence of a body which was on fire along the highway.
"A police team rushed to the spot. The body was still burning when our personnel reached there. They immediately doused the flames," they said. The body was lying along the National Highway near Madina village and had been set ablaze by someone.
Bahu Akbarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Jasbir said the preliminary probe suggested the deceased was between 20 and 22 years old.
"Based on the condition of the remains, we suspect a flammable substance was intentionally used to incinerate the body. We believe the victim may have been murdered elsewhere before the body was transported to the highway and set on fire," he said.
A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also inspected the area where the body was found. “The body has been transferred to a local mortuary. We are actively scanning area CCTV footage and checking missing person logs to establish the victim's identity and trace those responsible,” the SHO added.
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