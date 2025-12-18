Burial Dispute Turns Violent In Chhattisgarh: Clashes Erupt, Church Vandalised, Body Exhumed
Villagers opposed burial of sarpanch's father within the village saying its unacceptable since he left tribal faith and got converted.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST
Kanker: Tension has been prevailing in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district for the past three days over burial of the sarpanch's father, a tribal, who had converted to another faith. Situation escalated on Wednesday as a group of villagers vandalised a church, clashed with police while the body was exhumed.
The incident took place in Badetewda village near Amabeda. Presently, there is a massive deployment of police in the area.
On Sunday, sarpanch Rajman Salam's father, Chamaram Salam, died during treatment. After this, the sarpanch buried the body within the village without informing anyone. When villagers learnt about this, they started protesting saying burial within the village was unacceptable for someone like him, who had left tribal faith and undergone religious conversion.
By Tuesday evening, villagers gathered in front of the sarpanch's house staging protest. Soon the police and administration teams arrived at the scene and assured the villagers that the matter would be resolved on Wednesday.
Next morning, when villagers arrived at the site, they saw that a platform had been constructed at the burial site in the presence of the administration. Angry villagers clashed with police while a group of men accompanying the sarpanch allegedly attacked the villagers, leaving many people injured. The villagers allege that they had gone to speak to the sarpanch but he had brought along goons under the name of the Bhim Army from outside the village and they attacked them.
"Outsiders claiming to be from the Bhim Army have come to Badetewda village. We had gone to resolve the dispute peacefully but Bhim Army members attacked the people from Manjhi community," Devendra Tekam, District Panchayat member said.
To pacify villagers, the body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate. Despite this, some villagers went to the church near the sarpanch's house, damaged property and set it on fire.
"The villagers objected to the burial of the body within Badetewra village. The sarpanch's father had died during treatment and the sarpanch had performed the last rites in the village. The villagers insisted that the body be buried elsewhere. This led to a dispute but the situation is under control now. The body has been exhumed," Anjor Singh Paikra, Sub-Divisional Magistrate.
