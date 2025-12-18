ETV Bharat / state

Burial Dispute Turns Violent In Chhattisgarh: Clashes Erupt, Church Vandalised, Body Exhumed

Kanker: Tension has been prevailing in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district for the past three days over burial of the sarpanch's father, a tribal, who had converted to another faith. Situation escalated on Wednesday as a group of villagers vandalised a church, clashed with police while the body was exhumed.

The incident took place in Badetewda village near Amabeda. Presently, there is a massive deployment of police in the area.

On Sunday, sarpanch Rajman Salam's father, Chamaram Salam, died during treatment. After this, the sarpanch buried the body within the village without informing anyone. When villagers learnt about this, they started protesting saying burial within the village was unacceptable for someone like him, who had left tribal faith and undergone religious conversion.

By Tuesday evening, villagers gathered in front of the sarpanch's house staging protest. Soon the police and administration teams arrived at the scene and assured the villagers that the matter would be resolved on Wednesday.