Burhanpur Farmers Intensify Protest, Demand Increase In Pangri Dam Land Compensation

Burhanpur: In a striking demonstration of their desperation, local farmers in ​​Khaknar tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district staged a "primitive man" protest on Friday to draw the government’s attention to their plight. Stripping naked and wrapping themselves with only banana leaves and handmade leaf caps, the villagers marched chanting slogans aimed at "awakening" the government they claim has ignored them for three years.

The protest was against the Pangri medium irrigation dam project in Pangri village, a tribal-dominated area of ​​Khaknar.

The protesters are demanding a 100% increase in compensation for their land, asserting that their three-year peaceful campaign has yielded no results. The farmers claim that the protest is to send a symbolic message to "government continued negligence is reducing them to a primitive state."

Dr Ravi Kumar Patel, who is leading the movement, cited the Land Acquisition Act 2013, the Right to Life with Dignity, and Article 300A of the Constitution, demanding fair compensation. The farmers warned that if their demands are not met, the movement will be intensified.

Patel said, "According to the Land Acquisition Act 2013, we are entitled to double the compensation in rural areas, which we should receive."