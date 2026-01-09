Burhanpur Farmers Intensify Protest, Demand Increase In Pangri Dam Land Compensation
Burhanpur farmers stage 'primitive man' protest wearing banana leaves over dam project compensation
Published : January 9, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Burhanpur: In a striking demonstration of their desperation, local farmers in Khaknar tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district staged a "primitive man" protest on Friday to draw the government’s attention to their plight. Stripping naked and wrapping themselves with only banana leaves and handmade leaf caps, the villagers marched chanting slogans aimed at "awakening" the government they claim has ignored them for three years.
The protest was against the Pangri medium irrigation dam project in Pangri village, a tribal-dominated area of Khaknar.
The protesters are demanding a 100% increase in compensation for their land, asserting that their three-year peaceful campaign has yielded no results. The farmers claim that the protest is to send a symbolic message to "government continued negligence is reducing them to a primitive state."
Dr Ravi Kumar Patel, who is leading the movement, cited the Land Acquisition Act 2013, the Right to Life with Dignity, and Article 300A of the Constitution, demanding fair compensation. The farmers warned that if their demands are not met, the movement will be intensified.
Patel said, "According to the Land Acquisition Act 2013, we are entitled to double the compensation in rural areas, which we should receive."
Another protestor, farmer Nandu Patel said, "The government wants the farmers to become primitive men. The farmers' land has been acquired, but the government is giving minimum compensation. If the government continues with this attitude, we will be forced to launch a more aggressive movement."
Commenting on the farmers' protest in Burhanpur, Congress state president Jeetu Patwari targeted the government, saying, "On one hand, farmers are protesting semi-naked, fighting for their rights, and on the other hand, the Mohan Yadav government is busy with event management. These are the farmers who feed the nation. The government should intervene immediately and give the farmers their full compensation."
Hemant Patil, District President of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation in Burhanpur, said, "The BJP government's principle from the beginning has been to make big promises, but the reality on the ground is something else. The Pangri dam project is ongoing, and the affected farmers have been struggling continuously for the past 3 years, but the government is in a deep slumber."
Regarding land acquisition and compensation, Raghavendra Patel, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Jabalpur, said, "The 2013 land acquisition law states that the government should provide compensation up to four times the land value, but Madhya Pradesh is only giving double the compensation. The government should provide compensation up to four times the value to farmers whose land is being acquired for development projects, just like in Gujarat."
Indu Patel, a farmer leader associated with the Bharat Krishak Samaj in Jabalpur, said, "The government should formulate a policy that if a farmer's land is acquired for a project, they should receive at least half the compensation and half the land back, because if a farmer loses all their land to a project, they become unemployed. The government should give farmers land in exchange for land."
