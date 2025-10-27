Burglars Decamp With Cash & Jewellery From Karnataka Ex-DGP's Residence In Uttar Pradesh's Aliganj
Thieves broke into the residence of Karnataka's ex-DGP and decamped with cash, jewellery and valuables worth lakhs of rupees. They even took the CCTV DVR.
Lucknow: Cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees have been stolen from the residence of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Mahendra Kumar Srivastava in Aliganj of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
As per officials, the burglary took place last week when one of the family members, Dr Rishika Raj, who lives in the house, was away in Oman to visit her husband.
The house was occupied by Rishika, who happens to be ex-DGP Srivastava's maternal niece. Rishika had gone to Salalah in Oman with her children on October 16 to visit her husband. During this time, housekeeper Akash Rawat looked after its day-to-day care. However, when he went to his village on October 21, a day after Diwali, the thieves allegedly got an opportunity to break into the house and flee with valuables.
The matter came to light on Sunday morning (October 26), when Akash returned and found several locks broken and all things scattered inside the house. He immediately informed the family members and relatives. Rishika also returned from Oman, only to see that the cupboard locks were forcefully opened.
Police said the thieves stole diamond and gold jewellery worth lakhs and approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. Inspector Ashok Kumar Sonkar said, "As per the complaint received, Rs 2.25 lakh in cash along with eight gold bracelets, 11 chains, four bangles, two lockets, five large sets, three diamond sets, two armlets, 24 earrings and 40 grams of gold coins have been stolen."
The burglars were also cautious enough to remove the DVR of the CCTV system which, police said, would have been a crucial source of evidence.
Inspector Sonkar said Aliganj police reached the spot immediately, registered a case and called a forensic team to inspect the house.
Police are now scanning through the footage from nearby CCTV cameras to try to identify the thieves. "Further investigation is underway to trace the stolen items and arrest those involved in the robbery," he added.
