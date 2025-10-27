ETV Bharat / state

Burglars Decamp With Cash & Jewellery From Karnataka Ex-DGP's Residence In Uttar Pradesh's Aliganj

Lucknow: Cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees have been stolen from the residence of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Mahendra Kumar Srivastava in Aliganj of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

As per officials, the burglary took place last week when one of the family members, Dr Rishika Raj, who lives in the house, was away in Oman to visit her husband.

The house was occupied by Rishika, who happens to be ex-DGP Srivastava's maternal niece. Rishika had gone to Salalah in Oman with her children on October 16 to visit her husband. During this time, housekeeper Akash Rawat looked after its day-to-day care. However, when he went to his village on October 21, a day after Diwali, the thieves allegedly got an opportunity to break into the house and flee with valuables.

The matter came to light on Sunday morning (October 26), when Akash returned and found several locks broken and all things scattered inside the house. He immediately informed the family members and relatives. Rishika also returned from Oman, only to see that the cupboard locks were forcefully opened.