Rajasthan Cop Shoots Himself Dead With Service Revolver In Bundi

Bundi: A police constable shot himself dead using his own service revolver at the washroom of a post office in Rajasthan's Bundi district, where he was deployed to ensure safe custody of Village Development Officer (VDO) recruitment exam question papers, an official said on Monday.

Police said prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case but further investigations are underway.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. His colleagues rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased, identified as Kishanlal Sharma, a resident of Dhandholi village in Dudu, was currently posted at the Bundi Police Lines.

Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Kumar Meena said the reason as to why the constable took the drastic step is being probed. Kishanlal's mobile phone and duty records are being examined to ascertain as to why he took this extreme step, he said.

Police said Kishanlal was posted at the post office to monitor the question papers and had gone the washroom, where he shot himself in the head with his service revolver. Upon hearing the gunshot, police personnel ran to the scene and found Kishanlal lying on the ground, bleeding. His colleagues immediately informed the police control room and rushed him to the district hospital in a seriously injured condition. However, the on-duty doctors declared him brought dead.