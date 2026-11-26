ETV Bharat / state

60 Fall Ill After Having Food At Religious Event In Rajasthan's Bundi

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Bundi: As many as 60 people fell ill after having dal-bati and churma at Pipaliya village, in the Hindoli area of Rajasthan's Bundi district.

According to villagers, more than 60 people fell ill after consuming the food served at a religious ceremony. They were rushed to Hindoli Community Health Centre and other hospitals for treatment. As many as 15 of the affected were admitted to Hindoli Hospital, while one was referred to Bundi District Hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, a medical team arrived in the village, collected food samples, and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

Buddhi Prakash, a local said a Jujhar Ji Swamini ceremony was held at Laxman Raigar's house in Pipliya village on Wednesday night. Around 200 to 300 people attended the event where a community feast was arranged. "The villagers ate dal-bati and churma served at the event and began feeling unwell a few hours later. Many people suffered from vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. The news of a large number of people falling ill at once created panic in the village. Family members and villagers rushed the sick to the hospital," he said. Hindoli Block Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Singh said a medical team was dispatched to the spot. "Initially, 10 patients were admitted to the Hindoli Community Health Centre, while five more were admitted due to stomach pain and other problems," he said.