Bumper Potato Harvest Turns Crisis In North Bengal, Triggers Political Showdown Ahead Of Polls
Continuous rainfall has led to large-scale crop damage, with potatoes rotting across vast stretches of farmland.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:12 AM IST|
Updated : April 7, 2026 at 4:24 AM IST
Cooch Behar: Despite a huge potato harvest in North Bengal this season, farmers are suffering as crops rot in fields while market prices remain dismal. This crisis has now become a political flashpoint ahead of elections.
During a rally in Cooch Behar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the state government of neglecting farmers and promised that their plight would end if the BJP comes to power. He spoke about the lack of adequate cold storage facilities and said farmers were being forced to sell produce at throwaway prices.
In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking from Jalpaiguri, dismissed concerns and assured that potato farmers were covered under insurance schemes and would receive compensation. She also promised to expand cold storage infrastructure in the region.
On the ground, however, farmers face challenges. Continuous rainfall has led to large-scale crop damage, with potatoes rotting across vast stretches of farmland. While cultivation covered around 1.4 lakh hectares and production reached approximately 4.1 million tonnes, the region’s 97 cold storage units can collectively hold only about 1.6 million tonnes. This leaves a massive surplus unprotected.
Farmers say they are unable to recover even basic costs. “The rain has destroyed our crops. We cannot sell them, and we are facing starvation,” said Mohammad Hafizuddin, a farmer from Cooch Behar. Another farmer, Monowara Bibi, said they were not even able to recover a third of their investment.
Meanwhile, Left-backed farmers’ organisations have intensified protests and are demanding a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,400 per quintal for potatoes. Former MP Jiten Das alleged that farmers are currently being forced to sell at around Ra 950 per quintal and called for better storage and export arrangements.
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