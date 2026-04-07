ETV Bharat / state

Bumper Potato Harvest Turns Crisis In North Bengal, Triggers Political Showdown Ahead Of Polls

Cooch Behar: Despite a huge potato harvest in North Bengal this season, farmers are suffering as crops rot in fields while market prices remain dismal. This crisis has now become a political flashpoint ahead of elections.

During a rally in Cooch Behar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the state government of neglecting farmers and promised that their plight would end if the BJP comes to power. He spoke about the lack of adequate cold storage facilities and said farmers were being forced to sell produce at throwaway prices.

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking from Jalpaiguri, dismissed concerns and assured that potato farmers were covered under insurance schemes and would receive compensation. She also promised to expand cold storage infrastructure in the region.