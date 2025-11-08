ETV Bharat / state

Bumper Millet Harvest In Alwar, But Lack Of Procurement Forces Farmers To Sell Below Support Price

With Rajasthan yet to begin millet procurement, farmers are forced to sell in mandis at prices far below the MSP.

Millets
Millet prices are Rs 700 below the MSP, leaving Alwar farmers struggling. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 8, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

Alwar: This year’s good rainfall has resulted in a bumper millet (bajra) crop in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, bringing joy to farmers. However, this happiness has turned into concern as farmers are not getting fair prices in the market.

Since the Rajasthan government has not yet started government procurement of millet, farmers are being forced to sell their produce in mandis at rates much lower than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Adding to their woes, demand for millet in neighbouring Haryana has fallen because the government there provides Bhavantar (price difference) support rather than procurement, leading to a double blow for Alwar’s farmers.

The government has fixed the MSP for millet at Rs 2,775 per quintal, but in mandis, farmers are receiving only around Rs 2,000, which is nearly Rs 700 less per quintal.

Suresh Jalalpuria, State Executive President of the Rajasthan Food Trade Association, noted that despite a good harvest, farmers are disappointed, unable to get MSP. He attributes this to the government not beginning procurement, forcing farmers to sell at a loss in mandis.

Jalalpuria explained that millet from Alwar and nearby areas is typically supplied to poultry farms in Haryana and Punjab for use as feed for chickens. However, this year, poultry farms are increasingly opting for maize and soy-based feed.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government is providing Rs 675 per quintal Bhavantar support to its own farmers, ensuring they face no loss. As a result, demand for Rajasthan’s millet from Haryana has sharply declined.

Appeal To The Government

Jalalpuria stated that Bhavantar is a beneficial scheme and suggested that Rajasthan should either initiate millet procurement or provide price differential support to farmers. He said this issue has been brought to the notice of Union Minister Yadav, who has assured that the matter will be discussed with the welfare of farmers in mind.

Farmers’ Concerns

Local farmers Narayan Lal and Raj Kumar stated that they received only Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,000 per quintal this year, which is even lower than the amount received last year. They said that due to reduced demand from poultry farms, their situation has worsened, and Bhavantar support could provide some relief.

Criticism From The Opposition

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully alleged that farmers are suffering while the state government is not paying attention. He said the government had promised procurement at MSP but has not fulfilled it. He added that, despite national calls to promote millets, farmers are not receiving the due returns.

He also claimed that farmers are facing losses not just in millet but also in onions, groundnuts, and cotton, saying that instead of increasing farmers’ income, the government is driving it towards zero.

