Bullets, Machetes Fly In Punjab's Rajasansi; 5 AAP Workers Critical In 'Attack By Congress Workers' Over Poll Rivalry
Demanding strict action against those involved, AAP's Rajasansi constituency in-charge Sonia Mann said such violence will not be tolerated.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 8:45 AM IST
Amritsar: At least five workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Zila Parishad candidate Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, were critically injured after a group allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons and opened fire at them in Amritsar's Rajasansi area on Friday. Two of them have been admitted to the ICU while another is on a ventilator, sources said.
Following the incident, AAP's Rajasansi constituency in-charge Sonia Mann alleged that Congress workers carried out the attack on Lakhwinder Singh Lakha and his associates. Mann said the attackers used machetes and also fired shots. She said five AAP workers were injured in the assault.
"Lakha was getting ready to campaign when the attackers entered the house and carried out a deadly attack. The candidate and his associates sustained serious injuries. Two of the seriously injured are admitted to the ICU and one has been put on a ventilator," Mann said.
She further termed it "blatant hooliganism" by the Congress party aimed at triggering fear and chaos and disrupting the elections. She warned that the Punjab government would not tolerate such acts. "Be it any MLA or former leader, whosoever is found involved will not be spared," she added.
Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal visited Amandeep Hospital to check on the injured. Minister Bhullar said that in a democracy everyone has the right to contest elections and that violence by the opposition will not be tolerated. "Strict action will be taken against the culprits," he said, adding that the culture of hooliganism often ascribed to the Congress would not be allowed to go unpunished this time.
MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal said the attack appeared to have been carried out with the intention of killing AAP workers. He said, "The Punjab government will not spare the attackers even if they tried to hide under political cover."
On the other hand, Rajasansi DSP Neeraj Kumar said the violence was fallout of a dispute during the filing of nominations for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections the previous day. "Some workers, including Lakhwinder Singh, were attacked the next day. Four people are now under treatment at the hospital. Medical confirmation on firing is awaited. A case has been registered based on victims' statements. Further investigation is underway," the police official said.
Also Read
AAP MLA Aaley Iqbal Attacks Own Party After MCD By-Election Results