Bullets, Machetes Fly In Punjab's Rajasansi; 5 AAP Workers Critical In 'Attack By Congress Workers' Over Poll Rivalry

Amritsar: At least five workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Zila Parishad candidate Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, were critically injured after a group allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons and opened fire at them in Amritsar's Rajasansi area on Friday. Two of them have been admitted to the ICU while another is on a ventilator, sources said.

Following the incident, AAP's Rajasansi constituency in-charge Sonia Mann alleged that Congress workers carried out the attack on Lakhwinder Singh Lakha and his associates. Mann said the attackers used machetes and also fired shots. She said five AAP workers were injured in the assault.

"Lakha was getting ready to campaign when the attackers entered the house and carried out a deadly attack. The candidate and his associates sustained serious injuries. Two of the seriously injured are admitted to the ICU and one has been put on a ventilator," Mann said.

She further termed it "blatant hooliganism" by the Congress party aimed at triggering fear and chaos and disrupting the elections. She warned that the Punjab government would not tolerate such acts. "Be it any MLA or former leader, whosoever is found involved will not be spared," she added.