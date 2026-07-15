ETV Bharat / state

Bullet Train: No Bridge Was Washed Away, Rains Affected Only Temporary Access, Say Officials

Mumbai: Only a temporary access created for the movement of construction material for a bridge over the Ulhas River under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was affected by heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Thane district last week, officials said on Wednesday.

Rejecting media reports claiming that a temporary bridge erected for the construction of the main bridge was washed away in the Ulhas River floods, they clarified that the affected structure was only a temporary access arrangement and not part of the permanent bridge.

“The temporary access was impacted due to heavy rainfall in the region last week,” the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said in a statement. The corporation said the temporary access was built to facilitate the movement of men, machinery and construction material for the project.