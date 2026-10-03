Bullet-Riddled Body Of Retired Engineer Found Inside Car In Patna; Probe Launched
Police said Kumar was inside the car when he was either shot by someone or may have died by suicide. Both angles are under investigation.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Patna: The bullet-riddled body of a retired engineer was found on Saturday in the Friends Colony area under the jurisdiction of the Rajiv Nagar police station of Bihar's Patna, police said.
Although an investigation has been launched by the police, the brother-in-law of the deceased has alleged the case to be a murder by an unidentified person.
The deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar, a native of Ranchi. He had come to Patna to meet his sister and was staying at Flat No. 302, Vidya Vihar Apartments, in the Friends Colony.
Police said Kumar was sitting inside the car when he was either shot by someone or may have died by suicide — both angles are under investigation.
"A pistol and a spent cartridge casing have been recovered from inside the car. It is too early to say anything definitive about the matter. Family members are being questioned. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence from the spot. Further action will be taken based on CCTV footage and the post-mortem report," an official of the Rajiv Nagar PS said.
Vinod Kumar, the deceased's brother-in-law, said the condition of the body did not suggest a case of suicide. "When he came to our house, he was perfectly fine and showed no signs of stress. The bullet wound was at the back of his head. People don't die by suicide like that. This is murder — someone shot him from behind," he said.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Rajiv Nagar police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation. They are trying to determine the circumstances behind the incident by scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity and gathering information from people present at the spot to understand how the shot was fired and the cause of death.
So far, the cause of death remains unclear, and the police are gathering details about the deceased's family and other potential contacts.
A police officer present at the spot said an FSL team has been summoned to collect evidence from the spot and that the case is being thoroughly investigated.
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