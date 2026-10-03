ETV Bharat / state

Bullet-Riddled Body Of Retired Engineer Found Inside Car In Patna; Probe Launched

Patna: The bullet-riddled body of a retired engineer was found on Saturday in the Friends Colony area under the jurisdiction of the Rajiv Nagar police station of Bihar's Patna, police said.

Although an investigation has been launched by the police, the brother-in-law of the deceased has alleged the case to be a murder by an unidentified person.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar, a native of Ranchi. He had come to Patna to meet his sister and was staying at Flat No. 302, Vidya Vihar Apartments, in the Friends Colony.

Police said Kumar was sitting inside the car when he was either shot by someone or may have died by suicide — both angles are under investigation.

"A pistol and a spent cartridge casing have been recovered from inside the car. It is too early to say anything definitive about the matter. Family members are being questioned. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence from the spot. Further action will be taken based on CCTV footage and the post-mortem report," an official of the Rajiv Nagar PS said.