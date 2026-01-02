Municipal Council Sends Bulldozers, Initiates Demolition Drive Against Stone Pelters In Rajasthan's Chomu
Following violence over encroachment, the administration demolished 24 illegal structures, detained 19 accused stone pelters and placed Chomu under tight security.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Jaipur: Authorities have begun an anti-encroachment drive in Chomu, Rajasthan, following violent clashes over alleged encroachment near a religious site last week.
Bulldozers were used to demolish illegal structures linked to the accused stone-pelters, after notices issued earlier expired without response.
The unrest began with a dispute over alleged encroachment near Chomu’s main bus stand. On December 26, when police attempted to remove the encroachment, tensions escalated and a crowd began pelting stones. Several police personnel were injured, prompting security forces to use force to regain control.
Bulldozer Action After Notices Expire
According to Pradeep Sharma, Police Station House Officer (SHO), Chomu, the cops first pasted notices on the houses of 24 accused stone-pelters, seeking responses to the accusations within three days. The deadline ended on December 31. Following this, the municipal council, backed by police, began demolition proceedings.
On December 29, the Chomu Municipal Council had also issued three-day notices to 20 illegal slaughterhouses and four unauthorised constructions in Pathans’ Mohalla and other areas. As no replies or legal documents were submitted, the authorities proceeded with demolition and sealing operations in accordance with the rules.
Most of the targeted houses were found locked during the drive, while residents present at a few locations declined to speak to the media.
Heavy Police Deployment, Sporadic Protests
Following the clashes and ongoing operations, a heavy police force, including two companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and district police personnel, was deployed to prevent any further breach of peace. Senior officers monitor the situation on the ground.
During the demolition operation at Imam Chowk, some residents protested. Police promptly intervened, discussed with locals, and restored order. Officials state that police personnel continue to patrol sensitive pockets of the town.
SHO Pradeep Sharma said authorities have removed more than two dozen encroachments so far as part of the ongoing drive.
Arrests, Detentions And Ongoing Investigation
Following the stone-pelting incident, police detained around 110 people for questioning. They have arrested 19 accused so far, and their interrogation has revealed the names of at least 15 more suspects who are currently absconding.
Police are also examining video footage from the night of the violence to identify more individuals involved. Authorities have not ruled out outsider involvement, and said they are investigating to determine the roles and motives of any outsiders.
Locals express mixed reactions to the bulldozer action. Some backed strict measures against those who commit violence, while others urged authorities to protect innocent residents.
Deputy CM Issues Stern Warning
Reacting to the action, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa posted on the social media platform X, stating that the bulldozer drive sends a strong message to those who disrupt law and order.
He said that the action of the state government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, against anti-social elements involved in the Chomu unrest, shows that no one is above the law, and that the state will not compromise on peace, security, or good governance. He asserted that authorities will continue to take strict, immediate action against anyone involved in violence or destruction of public property.
