Municipal Council Sends Bulldozers, Initiates Demolition Drive Against Stone Pelters In Rajasthan's Chomu

Jaipur: Authorities have begun an anti-encroachment drive in Chomu, Rajasthan, following violent clashes over alleged encroachment near a religious site last week.

Bulldozers were used to demolish illegal structures linked to the accused stone-pelters, after notices issued earlier expired without response.

The unrest began with a dispute over alleged encroachment near Chomu’s main bus stand. On December 26, when police attempted to remove the encroachment, tensions escalated and a crowd began pelting stones. Several police personnel were injured, prompting security forces to use force to regain control.

Bulldozer Action After Notices Expire

According to Pradeep Sharma, Police Station House Officer (SHO), Chomu, the cops first pasted notices on the houses of 24 accused stone-pelters, seeking responses to the accusations within three days. The deadline ended on December 31. Following this, the municipal council, backed by police, began demolition proceedings.

On December 29, the Chomu Municipal Council had also issued three-day notices to 20 illegal slaughterhouses and four unauthorised constructions in Pathans’ Mohalla and other areas. As no replies or legal documents were submitted, the authorities proceeded with demolition and sealing operations in accordance with the rules.

Most of the targeted houses were found locked during the drive, while residents present at a few locations declined to speak to the media.

Heavy Police Deployment, Sporadic Protests

Following the clashes and ongoing operations, a heavy police force, including two companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and district police personnel, was deployed to prevent any further breach of peace. Senior officers monitor the situation on the ground.