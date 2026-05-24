ETV Bharat / state

Bulldozer Drive In Kolkata Against Illegal Constructions Of Sona Pappu, Raju Naskar

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday launched a massive demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions in Kasba, Beleghata and Tiljala in the city.

KMC's building department began demolishing structures linked to various influential figures, who wielded significant power during the Trinamool Congress regime, including Raju Naskar of Beleghata and Sona Pappu of Kasba. A massive contingent of the Kolkata Police accompanied the KMC team, and in some locations, central forces were also deployed.

Arriving at the site in Kasba, where illegal structures were being demolished, state municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul said that alongside the demolition of illegal buildings, legal action would also be initiated against their owners. Also, she announced that action would be taken against the relevant municipal officials and staff members responsible for overseeing these matters. Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey was also present at the scene alongside the minister.

Speaking about illegal constructions within the city, Paul also raised questions regarding the role played by Kolkata mayor and the state's former municipal affairs minister, Firhad Hakim. "Can Firhad Hakim provide an answer as to how permission was granted to construct such sky-high buildings in such narrow spaces? Was he unaware of this for 15 years? We uncovered the truth in just 15 days!" she said.

Since the political transition in West Bengal, the administration's firm stance against illegal constructions has become evident. Effectively, a series of operations is now being conducted following a 'bulldozer model.' Administrative sources claim that multi-storied buildings or structures that were constructed in complete disregard of building codes have been identified and placed on a 'Red Zone' list. Continuous operations are now being carried out specifically against the structures included in this list.