Bulldozer Drive In Kolkata Against Illegal Constructions Of Sona Pappu, Raju Naskar
Police and central forces were deployed in the areas to prevent any untoward incident, writes ETV Bharat's Monojit Das.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday launched a massive demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions in Kasba, Beleghata and Tiljala in the city.
KMC's building department began demolishing structures linked to various influential figures, who wielded significant power during the Trinamool Congress regime, including Raju Naskar of Beleghata and Sona Pappu of Kasba. A massive contingent of the Kolkata Police accompanied the KMC team, and in some locations, central forces were also deployed.
Arriving at the site in Kasba, where illegal structures were being demolished, state municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul said that alongside the demolition of illegal buildings, legal action would also be initiated against their owners. Also, she announced that action would be taken against the relevant municipal officials and staff members responsible for overseeing these matters. Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey was also present at the scene alongside the minister.
Speaking about illegal constructions within the city, Paul also raised questions regarding the role played by Kolkata mayor and the state's former municipal affairs minister, Firhad Hakim. "Can Firhad Hakim provide an answer as to how permission was granted to construct such sky-high buildings in such narrow spaces? Was he unaware of this for 15 years? We uncovered the truth in just 15 days!" she said.
Since the political transition in West Bengal, the administration's firm stance against illegal constructions has become evident. Effectively, a series of operations is now being conducted following a 'bulldozer model.' Administrative sources claim that multi-storied buildings or structures that were constructed in complete disregard of building codes have been identified and placed on a 'Red Zone' list. Continuous operations are now being carried out specifically against the structures included in this list.
On Sunday morning, demolition work began on a section of a massive multi-storied building constructed by Raju Naskar, an influential Trinamool leader from Beleghata. For a long time, a section of the local residents had lodged complaints regarding this structure, which was constructed in violation of multiple norms.
Simultaneously, operations have also commenced in Kasba, where bulldozers were deployed to demolish the illegal structures belonging to Sona Pappu, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It is alleged that Sona Pappu managed to exert influence in the area solely by leveraging his close ties with a former Trinamool Congress MLA.
Prior to this, following a fire in Tiljala, several illegal buildings were identified and demolition was undertaken. However, the court has since issued a temporary stay order on the demolition of one of those buildings. The administration maintains that numerous hazardous and unauthorised structures still exist in the Tiljala area. On Sunday, the municipal building department initiated the demolition of yet another multi-storied structure in the locality.
Over the past few days, bulldozers have been deployed against multiple structures, including an old party office in Mathpukur built by filling up a pond, and a party office in New Market that had encroached upon the public road. The administration has asserted that the ongoing demolition drive is not targeting political identities, but is aimed against illegal constructions.
Bulldozers had become symbolic of the crackdown against criminals in Uttar Pradesh and now across Kolkata, the rumble of bulldozers is sending a clear message - no leniency for those who violate building regulations.
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