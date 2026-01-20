ETV Bharat / state

Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal Hotel Linked To Karauli Riots Mastermind Amid Tight Security

Karauli: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday launched bulldozer action against an illegally constructed hotel belonging to Aminuddin Khan, identified by authorities as the mastermind of the Karauli riots that took place on April 2, 2022.

The demolition drive began early in the morning amid heavy police deployment across the city to maintain law and order. A large contingent of police from multiple police stations was stationed at key junctions and routes, while two JCB machines and one excavator were used to raze the structure located near Ambedkar Circle.

Karauli Municipal Council commissioner Premraj Meena said an inspection of the building revealed illegal construction. “Following the inquiry, two land leases related to the hotel were cancelled by the municipal council, after which action was initiated to remove the illegal structure,” he said.

Additional District Collector Hemraj Paridwal stated that a law magistrate was appointed on the directions of District Collector Neelabh Saxena to ensure maintenance of law and order during the demolition. He said the action was being carried out strictly as per administrative orders.