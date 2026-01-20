Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal Hotel Linked To Karauli Riots Mastermind Amid Tight Security
Authorities demolished an illegally constructed hotel in Karauli, maintaining heavy security to ensure law and order.
Karauli: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday launched bulldozer action against an illegally constructed hotel belonging to Aminuddin Khan, identified by authorities as the mastermind of the Karauli riots that took place on April 2, 2022.
The demolition drive began early in the morning amid heavy police deployment across the city to maintain law and order. A large contingent of police from multiple police stations was stationed at key junctions and routes, while two JCB machines and one excavator were used to raze the structure located near Ambedkar Circle.
Karauli Municipal Council commissioner Premraj Meena said an inspection of the building revealed illegal construction. “Following the inquiry, two land leases related to the hotel were cancelled by the municipal council, after which action was initiated to remove the illegal structure,” he said.
Additional District Collector Hemraj Paridwal stated that a law magistrate was appointed on the directions of District Collector Neelabh Saxena to ensure maintenance of law and order during the demolition. He said the action was being carried out strictly as per administrative orders.
Additional superintendent of police Gumana Ram said the demolition was an administrative exercise against an illegal building, while Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal confirmed that heavy police force had been deployed on various routes across the city as a precautionary measure.
According to officials, Aminuddin Khan is the son of former municipal chairperson Rashida Khatoon. The municipal council had earlier cancelled the lease of the hotel after finding it to be illegal. The building had been under protest by social organisations for several days, alleging unauthorised construction on the land.
Senior officials, including additional district magistrate (ADM) Hemraj Paridwal, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Gumana Ram, municipal commissioner Premraj Meena, Karauli deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anuj Shubham, Hindaun DSP Munesh Kumar, Kudgaon station house officer (SHO) Manju Faujdar and Karauli Kotwali SHO Adhyatam Gautam, were present at the site. District Collector Neelabh Saxena and superintendent of police (SP) Lokesh Sonwal were closely monitoring the situation.
