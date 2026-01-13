Bulldozer Action At Kogilu Slums Sparks Demand for Rehabilitation And Accountability
The demolition has left families, including women, children and the elderly, without shelter in the cold winter nights.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: In the early hours of December 20, 2025, around 4 am, bulldozers rolled into the slum settlement at Kogilu Layout in north Bengaluru. With police present, officials from the district administration and GBA demolished dozens of homes, stating that the residents had illegally encroached on government land.
By sunrise, families, who had lived there for nearly three decades, were left on the streets, watching their belongings buried under rubble. Residents insist they are not illegal occupants. Many say they possess Hakku Patra land documents, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, electricity and water bills, and school records. “We have lived here for 30 years. Our children were born here. Suddenly, everything was destroyed,” said a resident who lost her home.
The demolition has left families, including women, children and the elderly, without shelter in the cold winter nights. These concerns were raised at a press conference in Bengaluru, where rights activists demanded immediate rehabilitation and questioned the government’s approach.
“This Is Not Governance, This Is Injustice”: Ex-Minister BT Lalitha Naik
Former minister and rights activist BT Lalitha Naik said the bulldozer action reflected a worrying pattern. She pointed out that Kogilu was not an isolated case and mentioned similar demolitions in DJ Halli and Thanisandra in recent months.
“People are saying the Congress government is competing with the BJP when it comes to denying justice to Muslims and Dalits,” she said. “Congress was always seen as a secular party where religion and caste should not interfere in governance. If this path continues, it must be corrected.”
Naik questioned why demolitions were carried out without prior rehabilitation or even temporary shelters. “You cannot throw poor families onto the streets and call it administration. It raises serious questions about humanity,” she said. Warning of public anger ahead of elections, she added, “If the government becomes known as a bulldozer government, it will face the consequences.”
Women Bear the Brunt, Says Janawadi Mahila Sangathane
Gowramma, state vice-president of Janawadi Mahila Sangathane, described an atmosphere of fear across Bengaluru. “The sound of JCBs has become a nightmare. People wake up every day wondering if their homes will be next,” she said.
She questioned how properties that were bought, registered, and verified by lawyers could suddenly be termed illegal. “If this land was government land or a stormwater drain, why did the authorities allow registration in the first place?” she asked, blaming real estate agents, land mafia, and negligent officials.
Gowramma demanded that the Bengaluru Development Authority take responsibility and act against sub-registrars who approved such registrations. She reminded the government of the housing minister’s assurance that families would be rehabilitated after a survey. “People believed they would get homes in the new year. Instead, they are sleeping on roads. If this delay continues, we will be forced to protest,” she warned.
“Laws for the Poor, Silence for the Powerful”
Farmers’ leader Veerasangayya highlighted what he called double standards in land enforcement. “In Bengaluru, 167 poor families are evicted from a small area, but thousands of acres encroached by powerful people remain untouched,” he said.
He questioned why illegal apartments and large buildings are spared while huts of the poor are demolished. “Laws seem to apply only to those without power,” he said, adding that legally, displaced families must be provided housing.
Veerasangayya also rejected claims that illegal migrants lived in the area. “Activists surveyed every house. There are no Bangladeshis here,” he said, urging political parties to stop dividing the poor on the basis of religion, caste, or language. He further said that even the BJP delegation which visited Kogilu led by the opposition leader R. Ashoka couldn't find any Bangladeshi in the area, hence it is keeping quiet now.
As families continue to wait for shelter and answers, the Kogilu demolitions have raised a painful question for many in Bengaluru: development for whom, and at whose cost?
