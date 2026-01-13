ETV Bharat / state

Bulldozer Action At Kogilu Slums Sparks Demand for Rehabilitation And Accountability

Bengaluru: In the early hours of December 20, 2025, around 4 am, bulldozers rolled into the slum settlement at Kogilu Layout in north Bengaluru. With police present, officials from the district administration and GBA demolished dozens of homes, stating that the residents had illegally encroached on government land.

By sunrise, families, who had lived there for nearly three decades, were left on the streets, watching their belongings buried under rubble. Residents insist they are not illegal occupants. Many say they possess Hakku Patra land documents, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, electricity and water bills, and school records. “We have lived here for 30 years. Our children were born here. Suddenly, everything was destroyed,” said a resident who lost her home.

The displaced people. (ETV Bharat)

The demolition has left families, including women, children and the elderly, without shelter in the cold winter nights. These concerns were raised at a press conference in Bengaluru, where rights activists demanded immediate rehabilitation and questioned the government’s approach.



“This Is Not Governance, This Is Injustice”: Ex-Minister BT Lalitha Naik



Former minister and rights activist BT Lalitha Naik said the bulldozer action reflected a worrying pattern. She pointed out that Kogilu was not an isolated case and mentioned similar demolitions in DJ Halli and Thanisandra in recent months.

“People are saying the Congress government is competing with the BJP when it comes to denying justice to Muslims and Dalits,” she said. “Congress was always seen as a secular party where religion and caste should not interfere in governance. If this path continues, it must be corrected.”

Naik questioned why demolitions were carried out without prior rehabilitation or even temporary shelters. “You cannot throw poor families onto the streets and call it administration. It raises serious questions about humanity,” she said. Warning of public anger ahead of elections, she added, “If the government becomes known as a bulldozer government, it will face the consequences.”



Women Bear the Brunt, Says Janawadi Mahila Sangathane