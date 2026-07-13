ETV Bharat / state

Bulldozer Action Against Dargah Caretaker As Haryana Priest Assault Triggers Anti-Encroachment Drive

The elderly priest broke his sustained a leg fracture and severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital. Police promptly acted in the case and arrested the accused, Pankaj. However, he attempted to escape custody and was injured during the attempt.

On July 9, a life-threatening attack was carried out against Yogiraj Giri, the 74-year-old priest of the Shiva temple in Adhoni village. The accused, Pankaj, who is a caretaker at a nearby dargah not only assaulted the priest but also wrapped a cloth around his neck and dragged him ruthlessly along the road.

Kurukshetra: Authorities on Monday demolished an alleged illegal structure at a shrine in Adhoni village of Haryana’s Kurukshetra district, belonging to the accused involved in an assault on the elderly priest of a Shiva temple. A large police force and revenue department team carried out the action amid a tense atmosphere.

Amidst the outrage over the attack, the district administration took a strict stance and a joint team of police and civil officiald led by Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Amit Kumar demolished the structure belonging to the accused.

According to officials, the dargah and the area extending about 100 feet in front of it had been illegally encroached upon. "The entire structure has been razed to the ground. A wall of Pankaj's house was also demolished," they said.

Police personnel stand guard near the site of demolition in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

The accused’s family has strongly condemned the administrative action, alleging that the officials acted with discrimination. “If the government is determined to take action, then all illegal encroachments should be removed. Our home has been demolished; where are we supposed to go now with our young children? The same treatment meted out to us should be applied to the entire village,” said his mother, Paramjit.

Addressing the villagers’ allegations of discrimination, BDPO Kumar said the administration was not acting out of any malice.

Bulldozer Action Against Dargah Caretaker As Haryana Priest Assault Triggers Anti-Encroachment Drive (ETV Bharat)

“We currently hold orders only to remove the illegal structures at the dargah. This task has been executed with complete impartiality. Police personnel have been deployed at the site to ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands and that there is no interference with the administrative proceedings,” he said.