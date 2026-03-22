ETV Bharat / state

'Special Exception': Bulk Diesel Price Hike Rolled Back For Gujarat Fishermen

Gandhinagar: Gujarat fishermen have been exempted from the latest hike in bulk diesel prices after the state took up the matter with the Centre, the state's Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

The price of premium or higher-grade petrol was increased on Friday by Rs 2 per litre, while the rate of bulk diesel sold to industrial users was hiked by Rs 22.43 a litre, reflecting the spike in global oil prices amid the West Asia conflict.

Vaghani on Saturday said the Gujarat government had urged the Centre to offer relief to the fisheries sector by considering a "special exception" and withdrawing the increase of Rs 22.43 per litre in the price of bulk diesel used in fishermen’s boats.