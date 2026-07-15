ETV Bharat / state

Money Dispute Turns Fatal: Gunfight And Retaliatory Car Attack Kill 2 In UP's Bulandshahr

Police inspect Nizampur village after two men were killed in a violent clash over a money dispute. ( ETV Bharat )

Bulandshahr: A dispute over a financial transaction spiralled into a deadly gunfight and retaliatory car attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Tuesday night, leaving two men dead and two others critically injured, police said.

The incident took place in Nizampur village under Sikandrabad police station limits.

According to the preliminary investigation, the dispute began when Uttam Sharma, a resident of Sikandrabad, had an argument with a man identified as Prashant over a financial transaction. The altercation soon escalated, drawing members of both groups from Nizampur village into the confrontation. Police said the argument turned into a physical fight before shots were fired.

According to the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, the police received information about the firing late Tuesday night.

"We received information that a firing incident took place over a financial transaction, in which two people lost their lives. Police teams from multiple police stations are on the spot. Around 10 teams have been formed to investigate the case, which is being examined from every angle. Some people have been detained and others are being questioned," the ADG said.

During the violence, members of one group allegedly opened fire on Ajab Singh (45), who died on the spot. Police alleged that members of the rival group later rammed a car into Sonu alias Sunil (40), killing him at the scene.