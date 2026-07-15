Money Dispute Turns Fatal: Gunfight And Retaliatory Car Attack Kill 2 In UP's Bulandshahr
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr Dinesh Kumar Singh said the investigation indicates the dispute first erupted over a monetary transaction before spiralling into violence.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Bulandshahr: A dispute over a financial transaction spiralled into a deadly gunfight and retaliatory car attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Tuesday night, leaving two men dead and two others critically injured, police said.
The incident took place in Nizampur village under Sikandrabad police station limits.
According to the preliminary investigation, the dispute began when Uttam Sharma, a resident of Sikandrabad, had an argument with a man identified as Prashant over a financial transaction. The altercation soon escalated, drawing members of both groups from Nizampur village into the confrontation. Police said the argument turned into a physical fight before shots were fired.
According to the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, the police received information about the firing late Tuesday night.
"We received information that a firing incident took place over a financial transaction, in which two people lost their lives. Police teams from multiple police stations are on the spot. Around 10 teams have been formed to investigate the case, which is being examined from every angle. Some people have been detained and others are being questioned," the ADG said.
During the violence, members of one group allegedly opened fire on Ajab Singh (45), who died on the spot. Police alleged that members of the rival group later rammed a car into Sonu alias Sunil (40), killing him at the scene.
Two others, identified as Arvind and Ratan, sustained bullet injuries during the firing and were shifted to a higher medical centre, where they are undergoing treatment.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr Dinesh Kumar Singh said the investigation indicates the dispute first erupted over a monetary transaction before spiralling into violence.
"The argument turned into a physical fight and firing took place. Ajab Singh died in the firing, while Ratan and Arvind were injured and are undergoing treatment. From the rival group, Sonu was allegedly run over by a vehicle during the violence and also died. Everyone involved in the incident is being identified, and strict legal action will be taken," the SSP said.
Police said personnel from three police stations, along with senior officers, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Meerut Range, the SSP, the SP City, and the Circle Officer, reached the spot after the incident.
Several people have been detained for questioning, while raids are underway to trace the remaining accused. Heavy police deployment has been made in the village to maintain law and order, and police said the case is being investigated from every angle.
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