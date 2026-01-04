Two Held After Encounter For Rape And Murder Of Five-Year-Old In UP's Bulandshahr
Police said the accused opened fire at a police team when they were cornered and were hit in the legs.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Bulandshahr: Police arrested two persons accused of raping and killing a five-year-old girl in Sikandrabad Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr early after an encounter on Saturday morning.
The accused. Raju, a resident of Balarampur and Viru Kashyap of Lakhimpur Kheri were shot in the leg during the encounter and are undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Illegal weapons and cartridges were recovered from their possession.
Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that on Friday, a report was received about the disappearance of a five-year-old girl from the Sikandrabad Kotwali area. "Police team searched for her and found her bleeding at a farm behind her house. The girl's family immediately rushed her to the Central Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared her brought dead," he said.
Singh said the postmortem report confirmed that the girl had been raped. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the girl's father. In his complaint, the father alleged that the accused, living on rent in the same building where he and his family resided, were the perpetrators of the crime. The father also expressed the apprehension that the men had raped the girl.
Three teams were formed to arrest these accused. The SSP said while the police teams were searching for the accused, a tip-off was received that they were hiding in a building on Kanwara Road. "Based on the information, a cordon was laid around the building but the accused opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory fire, both were shot in the leg and were subsequently arrested," he said.
Singh said, during interrogation, the accused confessed to the rape and murder of the child. "The victim's family and the accused lived in the same building and worked as laborers in an industrial area at Bulandshahr," he said.
Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the crime, the SSP said.
