Built With Nearly Rs 93 Crore A Year Ago, Twin Haryana Nursing Colleges Gathering Dust
The nursing colleges at Dayalpur and Arua villages inaugurated a year ago by CM Nayab Saini are lying defunct due to government apathy.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Faridabad: In a classic case of the wastage of government exchequer, two nursing colleges built at a cost of nearly Rs 93 crore in Haryana's Faridabad are lying defunct a year after their completion owing to government apathy.
The colleges in Dayalpur and Arua villages were planned eight years ago and were inaugurated by none other than Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini himself a year ago with the aim of promoting nursing education in rural areas. However, even after a year, they remain unoccupied as academic activities have not commenced yet.
Although the buildings are ready, the concerned department has not yet formally taken them over. Due to the pending handover process, the infrastructure worth crores of rupees is left to gather dust.
The proposal to establish nursing colleges in Dayalpur and Arua was approved in 2018. The demand for the Dayalpur college was raised by the then Prithla MLA, Tekchand Sharma, while the demand for the Arua college came from Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar. The construction of both projects was entrusted to the Haryana Urban Development Authority. Construction was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a longer-than-expected completion time.
Both buildings were completed by 2025. The construction of the Dayalpur college cost around Rs 45 crore, while the Arua college cost approximately Rs 47.44 crore. Once operational, both institutions are expected to provide nursing education to a large number of students annually.
The Dayalpur complex comprises six buildings containing around 48 rooms. Hostel facilities have been developed to accommodate approximately 208 students. Consequently, once the institute opens, students from surrounding rural areas will have access to both education and accommodation.
Given the limited options for government nursing education in Faridabad's rural areas, the opening of these colleges could significantly benefit local students. Currently, the nursing colleges available in the NIT area are located quite far from many rural regions. Students from the Ballabgarh and Prithla areas have to travel long distances for nursing education.
Students from villages surrounding Arua—such as Sahupura, Faizpur Khadar, Shahjahanpur, Chandpur, Imamuddinpur, Mothuka, Korali, and Chhayansa—are expected to benefit from the Arua college. Similarly, students from several nearby villages—including Khund Jeheda, Atali, Panhera, Garhkheda, Hirapur, Nariyala, Badhak, Fatehpur Billauch, Sotai, Chandavali, and Machhgar—could benefit from the Dayalpur college.
Addressing the matter, State Minister Rajesh Nagar said that he would inquire into the current status of the colleges and the reasons for the delay. He added that he would consult the Chief Minister and make efforts to ensure classes begin at both institutions soon.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Prithla, Sukhbir Singh Teotia, termed the situation a failure of the government. He stated that if the colleges are not made operational soon, he would raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly.
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