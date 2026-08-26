ETV Bharat / state

Built With Nearly Rs 93 Crore A Year Ago, Twin Haryana Nursing Colleges Gathering Dust

Faridabad: In a classic case of the wastage of government exchequer, two nursing colleges built at a cost of nearly Rs 93 crore in Haryana's Faridabad are lying defunct a year after their completion owing to government apathy.

The colleges in Dayalpur and Arua villages were planned eight years ago and were inaugurated by none other than Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini himself a year ago with the aim of promoting nursing education in rural areas. However, even after a year, they remain unoccupied as academic activities have not commenced yet.

Built With Nearly Rs 93 Crore A Year Ago, Twin Haryana Nursing Colleges Gathering Dust (ETV Bharat)

Although the buildings are ready, the concerned department has not yet formally taken them over. Due to the pending handover process, the infrastructure worth crores of rupees is left to gather dust.

The proposal to establish nursing colleges in Dayalpur and Arua was approved in 2018. The demand for the Dayalpur college was raised by the then Prithla MLA, Tekchand Sharma, while the demand for the Arua college came from Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar. The construction of both projects was entrusted to the Haryana Urban Development Authority. Construction was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a longer-than-expected completion time.