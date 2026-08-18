Woman Killed, 19 Injured After Building Collapses In Kolkata; Rescue Operations Underway
Urmila Sahu (55) had managed to escape with her younger son but returned to save her elder son when building collapsed, reports Monojit Das.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Kolkata: A 55-year-old woman was killed and 19 others injured after a building collapsed in Jorabagan area of North Kolkata amid the intermittent rain that has been lashing the city for the past two days due to a low-pressure system.
The deceased has been identified as Urmila Sahu. Those injured were rushed to the hospital and discharged after first-aid.
According to locals, Urmila, a resident of Brajadulal Street in Jorabagan, and her younger son had initially managed to escape from their room when the building began to give way. However, she rushed back to save her elder son. Although her son could get out, a chunk of the building collapsed, Urmila underneath. She was subsequently rescued and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
The building housed several commercial units. Locals said that parts of the building had been crumbling since the Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the rear section of the building suddenly collapsed with a loud crash.
Hospital sources confirmed that the condition of all the injured is stable. Upon information, the Kolkata Police's Disaster Management Group (DMG), Quick Response Team, and the Fire Brigade arrived at the scene to assist with rescue operations. Later, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached, bringing trained sniffer dogs to search for anyone who might still be trapped under the debris.
It has been reported that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had previously declared the building dangerous, and municipal authorities have now decided to demolish the remaining structure. After the rescue operations are completed, the corporation will undertake the task of clearing away the debris.
Dilapidated multi-story buildings in the city have become a major headache for municipal authorities whenever the monsoon arrives.
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