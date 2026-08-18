ETV Bharat / state

Woman Killed, 19 Injured After Building Collapses In Kolkata; Rescue Operations Underway

Kolkata: A 55-year-old woman was killed and 19 others injured after a building collapsed in Jorabagan area of ​​North Kolkata amid the intermittent rain that has been lashing the city for the past two days due to a low-pressure system.

The deceased has been identified as Urmila Sahu. Those injured were rushed to the hospital and discharged after first-aid.

According to locals, Urmila, a resident of Brajadulal Street in Jorabagan, and her younger son had initially managed to escape from their room when the building began to give way. However, she rushed back to save her elder son. Although her son could get out, a chunk of the building collapsed, Urmila underneath. She was subsequently rescued and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The building housed several commercial units. Locals said that parts of the building had been crumbling since the Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the rear section of the building suddenly collapsed with a loud crash.