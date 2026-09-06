ETV Bharat / state

Building Collapses In Delhi's Satya Niketan, Several Feared Trapped, CM Says Rescue Operations On War Footing

Expressing concern over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she is closely monitoring the situation and every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped.

The Fire Department received information about the incident at around 1:30 pm following which, fire tenders reached the site. A local police team also arrived at the scene. Relief and rescue operations are currently in progress.

New Delhi: A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Many persons were rescued but several are feared trapped in the debris, police said.

"Teams from DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families," Gupta said.

According to sources the building was being renovated to create rental space on the ground floor and labourers were working below, who got buried. It is apprehended that among those trapped are many students, who have been staying in PGs in this building.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said relief and rescue operations are ongoing to safely rescue the people trapped in the debris. "I pray to Waheguru to protect everyone and ensure their safe return to their families as soon as possible. My deepest condolences go out to the affected families during this tragic and difficult time," Sirsa said.

An eyewitness said, "I have a shop nearby. We were sitting inside it when we suddenly heard a sound—like the rumble of an earthquake. We rushed out immediately; there was a lot of smoke and dust here. The entire building had collapsed. Some bodies were recovered, and they also rescued four children who were still breathing. Sounds are still coming from within the rubble."

BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who arrived at the site said it is a deeply tragic incident. "Students come here from various places to study and stay in PGs in this building. While it is difficult to state the exact number—whether there are five, ten, or twenty students—we know for certain that students are trapped inside. Two students have already been rescued by the NDRF, MCD. Some students are even making calls from within, and it appears there are still others trapped inside, so rescue efforts are ongoing," he said.

The MLA further said that the government is deeply concerned and focused on ensuring the students are rescued. "We are praying to God, and the Chief Minister has dispatched a full team here," he added.