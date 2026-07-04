Two-Storey Building Collapses In Chandigarh Industrial Area; 2-3 Feared Trapped, Rescue Underway
Police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Chandigarh: A two-storey building collapsed in the city's Industrial Area Phase-II on Saturday evening, triggering panic in the area. The incident occurred near Hotel The Fern. Police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. According to initial information, two to three people are feared trapped under the debris.
The building suddenly gave way while workers and owners were reportedly inside. Eyewitnesses said the collapse felt like an earthquake, with the structure crashing down within seconds, causing chaos and panic.
Rescue teams are using JCB machines and other equipment to clear the debris and search for those trapped. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of people who were inside the building at the time of the collapse.
According to the police, the building, located at Plot No. 28/9 in the Industrial Area, was an old structure where scrap-related work was being carried out. Preliminary information suggests the roof collapsed due to the building's deteriorated condition.
Officials said the rescue operation is continuing, and further details are awaited.
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