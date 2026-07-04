ETV Bharat / state

Two-Storey Building Collapses In Chandigarh Industrial Area; 2-3 Feared Trapped, Rescue Underway

Chandigarh: A two-storey building collapsed in the city's Industrial Area Phase-II on Saturday evening, triggering panic in the area. The incident occurred near Hotel The Fern. Police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. According to initial information, two to three people are feared trapped under the debris.

The building suddenly gave way while workers and owners were reportedly inside. Eyewitnesses said the collapse felt like an earthquake, with the structure crashing down within seconds, causing chaos and panic.

Rescue teams are using JCB machines and other equipment to clear the debris and search for those trapped. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of people who were inside the building at the time of the collapse.