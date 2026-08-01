'Build Houses On Empty Plots Within 5 Years Or Govt Will Take Them Back': Shivakumar Warns Bengaluru Property Owners
The chief minister the govt will pay the refund the site owners along with interest. He also advised plot owners to keep their property clean.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar on Saturday said his government would take back sites (plots) allotted by agencies like the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), civic bodies and cooperative societies if allottees failed to construct houses within five years. He said the government will refund the amount paid by the allottees along with interest.
Speaking at the launch of the 'Freedom from Waste' campaign at Hebbal Junction, he advised plot owners to keep their sites clean. "Bank loans are available for building houses. One can build a small or a big house by availing such loans. But if you buy a site only for investment purposes and leave it empty, the government would not be responsible if garbage is dumped on such plots. Protecting your property is your job, protecting the state's property is the government's responsibility," he said.
He said some allottees had failed to construct houses even after 20, 30 or 40 years. "We will refund the money they paid, along with interest, and resume the plot. Those who obtained plots from CITB, BDA or cooperative societies have a duty to build houses. How can they leave the plots without even constructing a compound wall and allow them to become garbage dumping sites? Even if they themselves are not dumping garbage there, they are responsible for protecting their property," the Chief Minister said.
'ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯದಿಂದ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ' ಅಭಿಯಾನ— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 1, 2026
ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರನ್ನು ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯಮುಕ್ತ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುಂದರ ನಗರವನ್ನಾಗಿ ನಿರ್ಮಿಸುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ, ಇಂದು ಹೆಬ್ಬಾಳ ಮೇಲ್ಸೇತುವೆ ಸಮೀಪದ ನಾಡಪ್ರಭು ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡರ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆ ಬಳಿ 'ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯದಿಂದ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ' ಅಭಿಯಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು... pic.twitter.com/9ldrSmGcEP
Shivakumar said said builders must dispose of waste properly. "If they fail to do so, I will order the police to seize waste transport vehicles. I had earlier instructed them to install CCTVs and dispose of waste properly. It worked well for 15 days. Then they started dumping waste everywhere again. So, if they do it like that from now on, police will seize the vehicles carrying waste," he said.
Shivakumar said a footpath clearance operation is on in the city. "This is your Bengaluru, the entire country is watching Bengaluru. Let us all join hands for a clean Bengaluru," he told the gathering at the event. The Chief Minister also instructed owners of vacant plots to clean up their property by August 15.
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