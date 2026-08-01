ETV Bharat / state

'Build Houses On Empty Plots Within 5 Years Or Govt Will Take Them Back': Shivakumar Warns Bengaluru Property Owners

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar on Saturday said his government would take back sites (plots) allotted by agencies like the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), civic bodies and cooperative societies if allottees failed to construct houses within five years. He said the government will refund the amount paid by the allottees along with interest.



Speaking at the launch of the 'Freedom from Waste' campaign at Hebbal Junction, he advised plot owners to keep their sites clean. "Bank loans are available for building houses. One can build a small or a big house by availing such loans. But if you buy a site only for investment purposes and leave it empty, the government would not be responsible if garbage is dumped on such plots. Protecting your property is your job, protecting the state's property is the government's responsibility," he said.

He said some allottees had failed to construct houses even after 20, 30 or 40 years. "We will refund the money they paid, along with interest, and resume the plot. Those who obtained plots from CITB, BDA or cooperative societies have a duty to build houses. How can they leave the plots without even constructing a compound wall and allow them to become garbage dumping sites? Even if they themselves are not dumping garbage there, they are responsible for protecting their property," the Chief Minister said.

