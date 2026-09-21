ETV Bharat / state

'Bug-Infested Rice, No Electricity': Students Walk 8 Km To Meet Collector Over Deplorable Conditions In Hostel In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Rairangpur: Around 250 students of Bisipur Ashram School in Khunta block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district walked eight kms to meet collector Hemakanta Say to highlight issues pertaining to drinking water, electricity and food quality in their hostel.

The students alleged they were being served bug-infested rice at the hostel where electricity supply remains a problem. The school's hostel has 100 male and 150 female students. The boarders said they have not been getting drinking water and electricity facility for the last more than two months. The students said they had taken up the issue with the hostel's matron and the school's principal but in vain.

The inmates levelled allegations against the headmaster, claiming that he sometimes comes to the school in an inebriated condition and allegedly abuses them. The students said they were left with no option but to walk to meet the District Magistrate and other officials concerned.

“Our headmaster drinks at the school at night and sometimes during the day. He often misbehaves with us. Even when we fall ill with fever, he usually does not arrange an auto-rickshaw for us,” alleged a student.



However, while the boarders were walking on the Udala-Baripada State Highway, the police and school authorities stopped them on the road and tried to negotiate. But the students refused to relent and insisted on meeting the collector. Later, they were detained at Khunta Chowk and brought to the Block Office, where their demands and problems were discussed in the presence of the Sub-District Magistrate Kaptipada, PA-ITDA, and BDO.