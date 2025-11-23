ETV Bharat / state

Buffalo 'Pradhan Ji' Valued At Rs 1 Crore Becomes Star Attraction At Sonepur Fair

Vaishali/Rohtas: A buffalo named Pradhan Ji has become the biggest crowd-puller at the iconic Sonepur Fair in Bihar, Asia’s largest cattle fair, because of its price tag of Rs 1 crore and its Jafarabadi breed lineage.

Former village head of Gosal Deeh Ratnapatti in Rohtas district, Brahmadev Singh Kushwaha, has brought the buffalo to the fair, where it has quickly become the centre of discussion among visitors and livestock traders.

According to Brahmadev's son, Rajesh Kushwaha, bids for Pradhan Babu have already been placed for over 50 lakh rupees. Its price is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

" So far, bids of Rs 60 lakh have been placed. The buffalo is fed a premium diet of bananas, cashews, raisins, chaura, bran, straw, and drinks 4 litres of milk twice a day," said Kushwaha. He added that it costs approximately 65,000 rupees to raise it every year.

Brahmadev Singh Kushwaha said, "This buffalo is a Jafrabadi breed buffalo. People come not only to see 'Pradhan Babu' but also pay Rs 2,000 per bid slip to participate in the auction. The calf of this buffalo will produce 24 litres of milk per day."