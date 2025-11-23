Buffalo 'Pradhan Ji' Valued At Rs 1 Crore Becomes Star Attraction At Sonepur Fair
The buffalo, known for its massive build, premium diet, and high milk-yielding lineage, has drawn large crowds.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Vaishali/Rohtas: A buffalo named Pradhan Ji has become the biggest crowd-puller at the iconic Sonepur Fair in Bihar, Asia’s largest cattle fair, because of its price tag of Rs 1 crore and its Jafarabadi breed lineage.
Former village head of Gosal Deeh Ratnapatti in Rohtas district, Brahmadev Singh Kushwaha, has brought the buffalo to the fair, where it has quickly become the centre of discussion among visitors and livestock traders.
According to Brahmadev's son, Rajesh Kushwaha, bids for Pradhan Babu have already been placed for over 50 lakh rupees. Its price is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.
" So far, bids of Rs 60 lakh have been placed. The buffalo is fed a premium diet of bananas, cashews, raisins, chaura, bran, straw, and drinks 4 litres of milk twice a day," said Kushwaha. He added that it costs approximately 65,000 rupees to raise it every year.
Brahmadev Singh Kushwaha said, "This buffalo is a Jafrabadi breed buffalo. People come not only to see 'Pradhan Babu' but also pay Rs 2,000 per bid slip to participate in the auction. The calf of this buffalo will produce 24 litres of milk per day."
At 5 feet tall, 8 feet long, and 38 months old, the buffalo commands attention with its heavy, muscular frame and distinct horn structure, thick, long, and curved downward up to the ears.
Originating from Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, covering Amreli, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, and Rajkot, the Jafarabadi buffalo is considered one of the strongest Indian breeds. Experts say it is capable of defending itself even against wild animals.
Famous for its milk productivity, the breed can yield 25-30 litres of milk per day, with a high fat content of 7.7 per cent to 8 per cent.
Read More