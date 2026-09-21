Budharaja Reserve Forest In Odisha's Sambalpur Resonates With House Sparrows' Chirps, Thanks To A Local Avian Enthusiast
Subrat Nath has been installing earthen pot nests in forest to enable the little birds build a home for themselves, reports Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Sambalpur: There was a time when the chirping of house sparrows could be heard everywhere, in courtyards, on rooftops, and trees.
The tiny birds shared a close bond with everyday human life. However, with rapid urbanization, expansion of concrete jungles, modern houses with sealed roofs, and excessive use of pesticides, the house sparrows have gradually been disappearing. But there is no dearth of avian enthusiasts who have been doing their bit to save the little creatures.
One of them is Sambalpur's Subrat Nath, an electronics and telecommunications engineer by profession and a nature and bird lover by passion. Having worked for conservation of house sparrows for the last three to four years, Nath has now launched a unique initiative at the Budharaja Reserve Forest, located in the heart of Sambalpur city.
Realizing the lack of suitable nesting spaces and food for house sparrows, Nath first began the initiative at his own home where he installed safe earthen-pot nests, wooden boxes and bundles of paddy straw to attract the birds and provide them with secure shelters. He has voluntarily installed hundreds of safe earthen nests on his balcony and in areas around his home bordering the forest.
His responsibility does not end with providing nests. Nath also regularly arranges water and grains for the birds. Nath makes the nests himself and distributes them free of cost among local youths and residents. He advises people on ways to protect birds and where and how the nests should be installed. Nath has also been participating in various awareness programmes in collaboration with the Forest Department.
The Budharaja Reserve Forest is a symbol of Sambalpur city’s greenery. Located within the city, the forest is popularly described by local residents as Sambalpur’s “oxygen house”. Now, the green landscape is also emerging as a new home for house sparrows. Along with Nath, several nature-loving young volunteers have started installing nests at safe locations on trees across Budharaja Hill.
The objective is not merely to provide birds with nesting spaces but also to create awareness among residents, students and the younger generation on bird and environmental conservation.
Nath said he has witnessed an increase in the number of sparrows over the last three to four years after he installed the nests at his home and the forest. According to him, areas where only two or three sparrows were earlier seen now have thousands of birds. stalled, Bigger
Several enthusiastic young volunteers have now joined Nath’s unique initiative. Among them is Rajendra Satnami from Sambalpur’s Khetrajpur area. According to Rajendra, the primary objective of the campaign is to provide birds with safe nesting spaces.
In the first phase, more than 25 bird nests have been installed. The volunteers plan to install many more nests in the coming days and provide safe shelters to house sparrows and other birds.
Tanmaya Kumar Barik, a student from Deogarh district, currently studying in Sambalpur, has also joined the campaign. Tanmaya said many birds die during summer due to a lack of drinking water, while their nests are often destroyed during the monsoon. "It is our responsibility to make suitable and safe arrangements for birds", he said.
The volunteers also aim to take the campaign to other areas in the future. The unique initiative by the young volunteers for the protection of house sparrows has been well received by locals. Sambalpur-based volunteer Laxmi Prasad Mahapatra praised the efforts of the enthusiastic youngsters and said the initiative would help spread awareness among people about environmental conservation and the protection of house sparrows.
He said such efforts could inspire the younger generation and contribute to the conservation and population growth of declining bird species such as house sparrows.
A small nest for a house sparrow may appear insignificant. But for a bird family, the nest can become a new home and a place to build its future. The nests being installed on Budharaja Hill by Nath and the young volunteers associated with him are not merely shelters for house sparrows. They represent a small effort to rebuild the weakening relationship between humans and nature.
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