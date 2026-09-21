ETV Bharat / state

Budharaja Reserve Forest In Odisha's Sambalpur Resonates With House Sparrows' Chirps, Thanks To A Local Avian Enthusiast

Sambalpur: There was a time when the chirping of house sparrows could be heard everywhere, in courtyards, on rooftops, and trees.

The tiny birds shared a close bond with everyday human life. However, with rapid urbanization, expansion of concrete jungles, modern houses with sealed roofs, and excessive use of pesticides, the house sparrows have gradually been disappearing. But there is no dearth of avian enthusiasts who have been doing their bit to save the little creatures.

One of them is Sambalpur's Subrat Nath, an electronics and telecommunications engineer by profession and a nature and bird lover by passion. Having worked for conservation of house sparrows for the last three to four years, Nath has now launched a unique initiative at the Budharaja Reserve Forest, located in the heart of Sambalpur city.

Realizing the lack of suitable nesting spaces and food for house sparrows, Nath first began the initiative at his own home where he installed safe earthen-pot nests, wooden boxes and bundles of paddy straw to attract the birds and provide them with secure shelters. He has voluntarily installed hundreds of safe earthen nests on his balcony and in areas around his home bordering the forest.

A volunteer placing a nest on the branch of a tree (ETV Bharat)

His responsibility does not end with providing nests. Nath also regularly arranges water and grains for the birds. Nath makes the nests himself and distributes them free of cost among local youths and residents. He advises people on ways to protect birds and where and how the nests should be installed. Nath has also been participating in various awareness programmes in collaboration with the Forest Department.

The Budharaja Reserve Forest is a symbol of Sambalpur city’s greenery. Located within the city, the forest is popularly described by local residents as Sambalpur’s “oxygen house”. Now, the green landscape is also emerging as a new home for house sparrows. Along with Nath, several nature-loving young volunteers have started installing nests at safe locations on trees across Budharaja Hill.