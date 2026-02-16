Budget Session Of Odisha Assembly To Start From Tuesday, BJD And Congress Set to Corner Govt
The Opposition is likely to raise a host of issues including farmers' distress, deteriorating law and order situation in state and low budget expenditure.
February 16, 2026
Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly, beginning February 17, is expected to witness intense debates as the Opposition BJD and Congress are preparing to corner the state government on a range of key public issues.
Ahead of the Assembly session, an all party meeting was held on Monday for smooth functioning of the House. Chairing the meeting, Speaker Surama Padhy urged members of all political parties to ensure a smooth, orderly and coordinated session where members engage in positive and fruitful deliberations on various issues.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Opposition Deputy Leader Prasanna Acharya, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik and Congress Legislature Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam were present in the meeting. "In the all-party meeting, all members discussed the smooth and peaceful functioning of the session with focus on people's issues and development of Odisha," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling.
The budget session will commence with the Governor’s address on February 17. On February 20, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget for the financial year 2026–27. The session will be conducted in two phases with a total of 28 working days — the first phase from February 17 to February 24 and the second from March 9 to April 8.
The BJD has indicated that it will strongly raise concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, distress among farmers, and low budget expenditure during 2025–26. Senior party leader Prasanna Acharya alleged that expenditure across various departments ranged between 55 to 60 per cent, terming it one of the lowest ever and reflective of poor financial management.
The regional party is also expected to question the government over alleged irregularities and delays in paddy procurement at mandis, which have reportedly affected farmers across several districts. Additionally, it plans to highlight the state’s failure to make progress in resolving the long-pending Mahanadi river water dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, despite what it calls a 'triple-engine government' at the Centre and in both states.
"On one hand the government has increased the MSP on paddy and on the other, they deprive farmers of their dues by doing katni-chatni. There is severe mismanagement in paddy procurement. Farmers are being harassed at mandis. Neither the government has any sympathy for farmers nor does it want the development of agriculture in the state," said Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has also outlined an aggressive strategy for the session. CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam said issues such as rise in crimes against women, farmers’ distress, and the alleged non-fulfilment of several electoral promises by the government will be prominently raised. A CLP meeting is scheduled on Monday to finalise the party’s floor strategy.
Apart from law and order and agrarian concerns, both Opposition parties are likely to target the government over the rollout of smart electricity meters and the alleged financial burden on consumers. Questions are also expected regarding the implementation of MGNREGA works and the reported collection of money in the name of pollution control measures.
