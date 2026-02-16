ETV Bharat / state

Budget Session Of Odisha Assembly To Start From Tuesday, BJD And Congress Set to Corner Govt

File photo of Odisha Legislative Assembly ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly, beginning February 17, is expected to witness intense debates as the Opposition BJD and Congress are preparing to corner the state government on a range of key public issues. Ahead of the Assembly session, an all party meeting was held on Monday for smooth functioning of the House. Chairing the meeting, Speaker Surama Padhy urged members of all political parties to ensure a smooth, orderly and coordinated session where members engage in positive and fruitful deliberations on various issues. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Opposition Deputy Leader Prasanna Acharya, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik and Congress Legislature Party Leader Rama Chandra Kadam were present in the meeting. "In the all-party meeting, all members discussed the smooth and peaceful functioning of the session with focus on people's issues and development of Odisha," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

The budget session will commence with the Governor’s address on February 17. On February 20, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget for the financial year 2026–27. The session will be conducted in two phases with a total of 28 working days — the first phase from February 17 to February 24 and the second from March 9 to April 8. Provisional calendar of sittings at the Assembly (ETV Bharat)