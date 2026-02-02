ETV Bharat / state

Budget Push On Turtle Conservation Revives Hope In Kerala’s Kasaragod And Kozhikode

Kasaragod: The Union Budget's recent announcement on establishing turtle conservation centres in Kerala and Karnataka may have triggered a wave of memes on social media, but in Kerala's northernmost district of Kasaragod, the move brought a quiet sense of vindication. Long before the Centre highlighted chelonian conservation, Kasaragod had already made history by becoming the only district in Kerala to declare a turtle as its official district animal.

While the Union government’s proposal largely focuses on marine turtles, Kasaragod’s pride lies in a rare freshwater species, the Cantor's Giant Softshell Turtle, locally known as Paalapoovan. These endangered species are the largest freshwater turtle in the region. They grow over a metre in length and weigh more than a quintal. Unlike hard-shelled turtles, it has a smooth, rubbery carapace and surfaces mainly during January and February to nest along riverbanks.

The presence of the Paalapoovan in Kasaragod was confirmed in 2019, after its eggs were discovered in the district's river systems. In 2023, Kasaragod formalised its conservation priorities during a biodiversity awards ceremony organised by the District Panchayat and the Biodiversity Management Committee. Dr V. Balakrishnan of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board said the district had identified species requiring urgent protection and accorded them official status.

Along with the Paalapoovan as the district animal, Kanjiram (Nux vomica) was declared the district tree, Periya Polathali (Crinum lily) the district flower, and the White-bellied Sea Eagle the district bird.

However, conservationists stress that symbolic recognition alone cannot prevent extinction. Baby Balakrishnan, former District Panchayat president, welcomed the Centre's announcement but cautioned against limiting it to policy statements. She recalled that the Paalapoovan was granted official status precisely because of its imminent risk of extinction. She said that real success would depend on on-ground implementation.

Meanwhile, the Theeram Nature Conservation Committee in Kolavipalam, Kozhikode, has welcomed the move. Speaking to ETV Bharat, T. Satheesan, vice-president of Theeram, said the organisation has been dedicated to sea turtle conservation for 35 years. However, the turtle hatchery and care centre operating under the Forest Department is now on the verge of collapse.

"Our aim is to save this institution and transform it into an information and awareness centre. This should benefit future generations as well," Satheesan said.