Budget 2026 Offers Window Of Development To Small Farmers In Mountainous Regions

Dehradun: The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, offers a window of development for the small farmers of states like Uttarakhand with limited land and other resources. The Budget's focus areas include Ayurveda, herbs, dried fruits, horticulture, artificial intelligence (AI) and hemp, all of which offer significant income even on limited land. This model is considered most suitable for hill farming.

This Budget is being seen as beneficial for those associated with the cultivation of ingredients used in making Ayurvedic medicines along with hemp and herbs. It has laid special emphasis on products and activities that can directly benefit small and marginal farmers in states like Uttarakhand, where farming is a challenge on account of the mountainous terrain.

Unirrigated land, small farms, difficult geographical conditions and limited resources limit farmers' income. Therefore, the emphasis on sectors like Ayurveda, cultivation of herbs, dried fruits, modern horticulture, AI tools and hemp is being seen as extremely important for Uttarakhand.

Farmers working in a farm in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The state has already emerged as a major hub of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) in India. Several Ayurvedic institutes and research centres already operate here. The focus on Ayurveda in the Union Budget is expected to benefit those involved in this sector and also the small farmers who provide ingredients for AYUSH products.

Herbs used in Ayurvedic medicine like ashwagandha, giloy, tulsi, kalamegha, sarpagandha, jatamansi, kutki, and atis can be grown even on small plots of land. Experts believe that if Uttarakhand integrates these crops into agriculture in a planned manner, even small farmers can earn a good income.

The Centre's announcement to establish three major Ayurveda institutes is being seen as a potential opportunity for such farmers. If one of these institutes is established in Uttarakhand, it could prove to be very beneficial for the state. This will promote research, training and processing besides opening a path for the farmers to directly connect their produce to the market. Cultivating herbs could prove to be more profitable with less land.