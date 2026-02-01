Budget 2026 Offers Window Of Development To Small Farmers In Mountainous Regions
Small and marginal farmers in the hills, having limited land and other resources, can benefit from the cultivation of ingredients used in making Ayurvedic medicines.
Dehradun: The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, offers a window of development for the small farmers of states like Uttarakhand with limited land and other resources. The Budget's focus areas include Ayurveda, herbs, dried fruits, horticulture, artificial intelligence (AI) and hemp, all of which offer significant income even on limited land. This model is considered most suitable for hill farming.
This Budget is being seen as beneficial for those associated with the cultivation of ingredients used in making Ayurvedic medicines along with hemp and herbs. It has laid special emphasis on products and activities that can directly benefit small and marginal farmers in states like Uttarakhand, where farming is a challenge on account of the mountainous terrain.
Unirrigated land, small farms, difficult geographical conditions and limited resources limit farmers' income. Therefore, the emphasis on sectors like Ayurveda, cultivation of herbs, dried fruits, modern horticulture, AI tools and hemp is being seen as extremely important for Uttarakhand.
The state has already emerged as a major hub of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) in India. Several Ayurvedic institutes and research centres already operate here. The focus on Ayurveda in the Union Budget is expected to benefit those involved in this sector and also the small farmers who provide ingredients for AYUSH products.
Herbs used in Ayurvedic medicine like ashwagandha, giloy, tulsi, kalamegha, sarpagandha, jatamansi, kutki, and atis can be grown even on small plots of land. Experts believe that if Uttarakhand integrates these crops into agriculture in a planned manner, even small farmers can earn a good income.
The Centre's announcement to establish three major Ayurveda institutes is being seen as a potential opportunity for such farmers. If one of these institutes is established in Uttarakhand, it could prove to be very beneficial for the state. This will promote research, training and processing besides opening a path for the farmers to directly connect their produce to the market. Cultivating herbs could prove to be more profitable with less land.
"If central government schemes are properly implemented and integrated with agriculture, small farmers in Uttarakhand can earn a good income by cultivating herbs even on limited land. Many farmers already work on medicinal plants, but with the increased focus in the budget, this sector could become even stronger," said an expert Hemant Kurich.
Sources said the global demand for herbs is constantly increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic as they have been showing a greater inclination towards natural and Ayurvedic products. Therefore, herbal farming in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand, including Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Almora, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi, can provide a new direction to the rural economy.
The Budget has also mentioned a push for dry fruits. Walnuts are already being produced in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, although their quality and processing have not received much attention. If dry fruits find priority with the Centre, it will enable small farmers to advance in this sector with better technology and training.
Similarly, attention is being paid to the cultivation of kiwi, dragon fruit and other fruits along with apples. Modern technology, improved planting, irrigation and marketing avenues can bring about significant changes in horticulture in Uttarakhand. This will expand the scope of cash crops in the hilly areas and lead to an increase in farmers' income.
AI initiative is considered especially important for connecting youth to farming as it provides easy access to information regarding weather, crop health, pest control and market prices. This will enable even small farmers to increase their yields and income by practicing scientific farming.
The mention of hemp fabric in the Budget for the first time is being seen as a major opportunity for Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand government has been working on a hemp policy since 2017. Hemp fibre is of very high quality besides being softer, more durable and environmentally friendly than cotton.
"The mention of hemp is a good sign for Uttarakhand. Hemp fabric is in demand not only in the country but worldwide and sells for a very high price. If cultivation and processing units are developed in Uttarakhand, small farmers will have access to a high-value crop, potentially leading to a significant increase in their income," pointed out Kurich.
