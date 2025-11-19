ETV Bharat / state

Budget Crunch Stalls Dreams Of A Home For Hundreds Under PM Awas Yojana

Chhindwara: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) provides many poor residents with the opportunity to own a home. However, because officials have not released the budget due to a funding shortage, hundreds in the Chhindwara Municipal Corporation area have approvals, but they cannot build their homes.

A list of 903 beneficiaries has been sent to the Urban Administration Department for benefits under PMAY, but the wait for funds means families cannot start construction and continue to endure poor housing.

Although local-level sanctions have been imposed, the funds have not arrived after several months. Beneficiaries awaiting the first instalment face uncertainty, unable to begin work on their promised homes.

Officials also do not have an answer for when the funds will be deposited into the accounts, compounding the beneficiaries’ anxiety and hardship.