Budget Crunch Stalls Dreams Of A Home For Hundreds Under PM Awas Yojana
Hundreds of eligible families in Chhindwara cannot build homes because the first PMAY funds have remained stuck for months under the new direct transfer rules.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 10:54 AM IST
Chhindwara: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) provides many poor residents with the opportunity to own a home. However, because officials have not released the budget due to a funding shortage, hundreds in the Chhindwara Municipal Corporation area have approvals, but they cannot build their homes.
A list of 903 beneficiaries has been sent to the Urban Administration Department for benefits under PMAY, but the wait for funds means families cannot start construction and continue to endure poor housing.
Although local-level sanctions have been imposed, the funds have not arrived after several months. Beneficiaries awaiting the first instalment face uncertainty, unable to begin work on their promised homes.
Officials also do not have an answer for when the funds will be deposited into the accounts, compounding the beneficiaries’ anxiety and hardship.
According to sub-engineer Sachin Patil, after verifying 493 applicants in May and 410 in August under PMAY, these individuals were found eligible. However, despite approval, the expected first instalment of Rs 1 lakh has remained unpaid for months, underscoring the central issue of funding delays.
Officials have ordered FIRs against unauthorised occupants under PMAY and have identified 175 ineligible people. Officials added that the delays stem from funds now being transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, a change that is causing holdups.
Two DPRs for 903 names have been sent to the government, and a third, with 191 names, is awaiting necessary approvals.
Mayor Vikram Aakhe said, "The PMAY process now sends funds directly to beneficiaries instead of through the Municipal Corporation. This new process and required paperwork are causing delays in the release of the budget.”
