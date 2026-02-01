Budget 2026: Uttarakhand Sees Huge Opportunity In World-Class Trekking, Hiking
The Indian Mountaineering Foundation estimates the trekking business in Uttarakhand at approximately Rs 100 crore, as it boasts more than six dozen world-class trekking routes.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Dehradun: The Budget 2026-27 proposed that ecologically sustainable mountain trails would be developed in the hilly states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, the Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats, and the Pothigai Malai in the Western Ghats, to provide world-class trekking and hiking experiences, as these regions have immense potential for such development.
"India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experiences. We will develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats," she said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed the Budget as comprehensive for a developed India by 2047. "The announcement on the development of trekking trails in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir is a visionary initiative. This will strengthen local livelihoods in the mountainous regions, create new employment opportunities for youth and locals, and open new avenues for tourism," he added.
The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) estimates the trekking business in Uttarakhand at approximately Rs 100 crore, as the hilly state boasts more than six dozen world-class trekking routes, attracting trekkers from various states abroad. The budgetary support is expected to boost the trekking and hiking potential of Uttarakhand in the coming years and could help address the issues of migration and unemployment.
Approximately 50 world-class trekks are available in Uttarakhand, and the business is worth approximately Rs 100 crore. An altitude of 4,500 meters is classified as trekking, while areas above are considered mountaineering.
Despite having immense potential for trekking, there are no proper regulations on it. While about 150 people have lost their lives in the states bordering the Himalayas in the last five years, Uttarakhand lacks accurate data on the number of deaths during trekking. Most trekking-related deaths occur in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Currently, more than 30 major trekking routes are active in the state. Tracks like Kedarkantha, Har Ki Dun, Brahmatal, and Valley of Flowers attract thousands of trekkers every year. Kedarkantha and Brahmatal are most popular in winter, while Pindari, Kafni and Milam Glacier tracks are most popular in summer. The forest department is already working on eco-tourism models in some areas, involving local villagers as guides, porters, homestay operators, and cooks. This not only gives tourists a chance to connect with the local culture but also boosts the village economy.
An estimated three to five lakh tourists visit the state every year for trekking and hiking. Financial expert Pankaj Gupta said this number could double in the coming years if ecologically sustainable mountain trails are implemented in a planned manner. This would not only boost the state's tourism revenue but also create sustainable employment opportunities in the mountainous districts grappling with migration issues.
"The importance given to adventure tourism, such as trekking and hiking, in the Union Budget 2026-17 presents a golden opportunity for Uttarakhand. The concept of ecologically sustainable mountain trails will help strike a balance between environmental conservation and tourism development in the state. If implemented with the right policies, local participation, and a scientific approach, Uttarakhand can become a model state for eco-friendly adventure tourism, not only in India but also globally. Gupta added.
Trekking points in Uttarakhand: Valley of Flowers, Roopkund, Chopta-Chandrashila, Har Ki Dun, Dayara Bugyal, Bedni Bugyal, Roopkund Trek, Pindari Glacier, Gaumukh Tapovan, Bagini Glacier, Bankatia Glacier, Gulabi Kantha, Gaumukh Tapovan Trek, Kedartal Trek, Kunwari Pass Trek, Rupin Pass Trek.
