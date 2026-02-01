ETV Bharat / state

Budget 2026: Uttarakhand Sees Huge Opportunity In World-Class Trekking, Hiking

Dehradun: The Budget 2026-27 proposed that ecologically sustainable mountain trails would be developed in the hilly states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, the Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats, and the Pothigai Malai in the Western Ghats, to provide world-class trekking and hiking experiences, as these regions have immense potential for such development.

"India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experiences. We will develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats," she said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed the Budget as comprehensive for a developed India by 2047. "The announcement on the development of trekking trails in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir is a visionary initiative. This will strengthen local livelihoods in the mountainous regions, create new employment opportunities for youth and locals, and open new avenues for tourism," he added.

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) estimates the trekking business in Uttarakhand at approximately Rs 100 crore, as the hilly state boasts more than six dozen world-class trekking routes, attracting trekkers from various states abroad. The budgetary support is expected to boost the trekking and hiking potential of Uttarakhand in the coming years and could help address the issues of migration and unemployment.

