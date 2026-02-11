ETV Bharat / state

Budget 2026-27 To Lay Strong Foundation For Viksit Bharat-2047 And New Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 2026-27 Budget will lay a strong foundation for the construction of Viksit Bharat-2047 and a bright future for a "new Uttar Pradesh." State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is scheduled to present the Budget in the Assembly later in the day.

In a series of posts on his X, Adityanath said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily towards becoming a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous state with a policy focus on good governance, inclusive development, and public welfare.