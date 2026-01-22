Budget 2026 Expectations: Tourism Industry Seeks Tax Relief And Better Infrastructure In Uttarakhand
With the Union Budget 2026 set to be presented soon, expectations are high among tourism industry, especially hotel/resort owners, who have sought a tax relief.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST
By Kailash Suyal
Ramnagar: Ahead of the Budget 2026, hotel and resort owners and all the tourism businesses in Uttarakhand have placed before the government a list of demands, including GST relief, infrastructure development and better connectivity to the tourist spots.
Business owners associated with major tourist areas like the Corbett Park landscape, Ramnagar, and Nainital believe that if the government gives priority to tourism this time, it will not only help the industry grow but also boost employment and strengthen the state's economy.
Vikas Jindal, owner of a five-star property in the Corbett, said that the tourism industry makes a big contribution to the country's economy. "In small states like Uttarakhand, tourism is the main source of revenue and jobs. In the last Budget, GST on hotel rooms priced up to Rs 7500 was reduced to five percent. The entire hotel industry is thankful to the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman)," he said.
Jindal, however, said that rooms priced above Rs 7500 still attract 18 percent GST, which has become a challenge for the hotel business. "Developing a good resort or hotel today needs an investment of at least around Rs 100 crore, of which nearly 60 percent goes into building construction. There is no GST input credit on this construction cost, while later hotels have to pay 18 percent GST on their services," he added.
The businessman demanded that full GST input credit should be given on entire investment made in hotel construction.
Jindal also referred to an old Central government scheme that provided an investment subsidy of up to Rs five crore. Due to lack of budget allocation, many applications are still pending at both the state and Central levels, and entrepreneurs are not getting the benefit of the subsidy, he said.
Raising concerns over Ramnagar's infrastructure, Jindal said the area is fast becoming a major tourism hub in Uttarakhand, but it still lacks proper highways, an airport, four-lane road connectivity and railway facilities. He demanded early construction of the proposed airport near Ramnagar, faster progress on four-lane road projects and the start of a Shatabdi Express train.
State Hotel Association president Hariman Singh said the hotel industry is currently facing financial stress. "Staff salaries, operating costs and inflation are constantly rising. The industry is expecting a special relief package in taxation and GST from the Central government to promote tourism," he said.
Similarly, hotel businessman Ganesh Rawat said that in forest-rich states like Uttarakhand, tourism operates under many restrictions. "Businesses working in such areas should be given special rebates. Centre should extend special budget to support parking, bypass roads and other basic facilities," Rawat demanded.
