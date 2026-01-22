ETV Bharat / state

Budget 2026 Expectations: Tourism Industry Seeks Tax Relief And Better Infrastructure In Uttarakhand

By Kailash Suyal

Ramnagar: Ahead of the Budget 2026, hotel and resort owners and all the tourism businesses in Uttarakhand have placed before the government a list of demands, including GST relief, infrastructure development and better connectivity to the tourist spots.

Business owners associated with major tourist areas like the Corbett Park landscape, Ramnagar, and Nainital believe that if the government gives priority to tourism this time, it will not only help the industry grow but also boost employment and strengthen the state's economy.

Vikas Jindal, owner of a five-star property in the Corbett, said that the tourism industry makes a big contribution to the country's economy. "In small states like Uttarakhand, tourism is the main source of revenue and jobs. In the last Budget, GST on hotel rooms priced up to Rs 7500 was reduced to five percent. The entire hotel industry is thankful to the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman)," he said.

Jindal, however, said that rooms priced above Rs 7500 still attract 18 percent GST, which has become a challenge for the hotel business. "Developing a good resort or hotel today needs an investment of at least around Rs 100 crore, of which nearly 60 percent goes into building construction. There is no GST input credit on this construction cost, while later hotels have to pay 18 percent GST on their services," he added.