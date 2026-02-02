Budget 2026: Disappointed With No Jharkhand-Specific Provisions, Says Chamber of Commerce President
Budget good for country, exports, rural economy, but Jharkhand disappointed by lack of Mahua Board, environmental compensation for state's forest cover: FJCCI President Aditya Malhotra.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Ranchi: The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) has termed the Union Budget for 2026-27 as encouraging for the country, but disappointing for Jharkhand. In his first reaction after the Budget, FJCCI President Aditya Malhotra said that if seen in the perspective of the country, it is definitely a good one. But Jharkhand was once again neglected in it. Malhotra said we had made many demands, but none of these were fulfilled.
Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's refrain about the special contribution of all states in making India a developed country, he said, "We have always maintained that Jharkhand is a state with the greatest potential to accelerate the country's development. However, this Budget lacks any specific plans for Jharkhand."
Why No Mahua Board Yet?
The President of the Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce and Industries stated that while the budgetary provisions for the formation of Boards for coconut, cashew, and almond were made in the Budget, the lack of similar provisions for a Mahua Board is a disappointment. He added that if the budgetary provisions related to mining increase the state's royalty and generate more revenue, it would be welcome.
He also said, "We welcome any indirect benefits for Jharkhand from the development of the new industrial corridor and the Durgapur Industrial Area, as well as any benefits from the special tourism investment for the northeastern states in the Buddha Circuit, should it accrue to Jharkhand."
Malhotra also welcomed the Budget provisions for upgrading psychiatric hospitals and establishing NIMHANS 2 in Jharkhand. He said Jharkhand can also benefit from the promotion of medical tourism. The Chamber also welcomed the tax holiday on long-term investments in toll roads.
'Lack Of Forest Cover Disappointing'
The FJCCI President said this year's Budget will definitely strengthen and expand our economy and give a boost to exports. He said the way they have tried to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.3 per cent through this Budget, and domestic measures is highly commendable.
He further said, "We had hoped that this Budget would reflect the vast forest cover in our state, a huge resource that acts as the lungs of the country. A demand for compensation funds in lieu of forest cover was made, but the Central government has ignored it as well. This is disappointing. FJCCI welcomes the announcements regarding the growth of the rural economy, livestock, and similar topics. Jharkhand will also benefit from high-density cultivation. Farmers in Jharkhand will be able to benefit from this, and the production of improved crops is a welcome step."
Regarding the budget for healthcare, Malhotra said, "Reductions in the prices of cancer and diabetes medicines will provide relief to the people. A healthy country leads to faster development. If every citizen is healthy, the country's economy will also be strengthened."
Also Read:
- Budget 2026 Draws Mixed Reviews From Tourism Experts
- Union Budget 2026-27: Slight Rise In MEA Outlay Masks Cuts To Bangladesh Aid, Chabahar Omission
- Budget 2026 | Turning Ideas Into Job: What Is Orange Economy And Why It Matters For India's Future
- Budget Reflects Centre's Commitment To Women-Led Development: Annpurna Devi