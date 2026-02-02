ETV Bharat / state

Budget 2026: Disappointed With No Jharkhand-Specific Provisions, Says Chamber of Commerce President

Ranchi: The Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) has termed the Union Budget for 2026-27 as encouraging for the country, but disappointing for Jharkhand. In his first reaction after the Budget, FJCCI President Aditya Malhotra said that if seen in the perspective of the country, it is definitely a good one. But Jharkhand was once again neglected in it. Malhotra said we had made many demands, but none of these were fulfilled.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's refrain about the special contribution of all states in making India a developed country, he said, "We have always maintained that Jharkhand is a state with the greatest potential to accelerate the country's development. However, this Budget lacks any specific plans for Jharkhand."

Why No Mahua Board Yet?

The President of the Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce and Industries stated that while the budgetary provisions for the formation of Boards for coconut, cashew, and almond were made in the Budget, the lack of similar provisions for a Mahua Board is a disappointment. He added that if the budgetary provisions related to mining increase the state's royalty and generate more revenue, it would be welcome.

He also said, "We welcome any indirect benefits for Jharkhand from the development of the new industrial corridor and the Durgapur Industrial Area, as well as any benefits from the special tourism investment for the northeastern states in the Buddha Circuit, should it accrue to Jharkhand."